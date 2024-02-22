Stock BN DANONE
Danone

Equities

BN

FR0000120644

Food Processing

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:27:24 2024-02-22 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
62.95 EUR +2.03% Intraday chart for Danone +2.90% +7.19%
09:18am DANONE : F23 preview – Danone's new strategy well on track Alphavalue
07:43am Danone 2023 Profit Fell; 2024 Guidance in Line With Midterm Targets DJ
Latest news about Danone

DANONE : F23 preview – Danone's new strategy well on track Alphavalue
Danone 2023 Profit Fell; 2024 Guidance in Line With Midterm Targets DJ
Danone: recurring EPS up by over 3% in 2023 CF
French food group Danone confident over 2024 sales after stellar 2023 RE
Danone Posts Lower FY23 Net Income, Sales MT
Danone confident over 2024 after strong 2023 sales RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Rise; Focus on PMI Data, Earnings DJ
Danone to Sell Russian Business in RUB18 Billion Deal MT
Danone Reportedly Plans to Sell Russian Operations to Chechnya-Linked Businessman CI
Pro-war Russian businessman to take over Danone's Russian assets -FT RE
Arla says sales could slip this year as consumers cut back on dairy products RE
UK probe launched into baby formula milk market amid rising prices AN
UK regulator to scrutinise baby formula market RE
Putin Signs Decree for HSBC to Sell Russian Business -- Update DJ
DANONE : EPS cut (2023: -9.4%, 2024: -8.9%) Alphavalue
DANONE : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
After months of negotiation, a rare Russian compromise as Yandex changes hands RE
How could Germany expropriate Rosneft assets? RE
Why the $5.2 bln sale of Russia's Yandex is significant RE
French food industry lobby sees 0-1% price cuts after talks with retailers RE

Chart Danone

Chart Danone
Company Profile

Danone is one the world leading food-processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - dairy products and plant products (53.5%; No. 1 worldwide): fresh fermented milk products, creams, products and drinks of plant origin (based in particular on soya, almond, hazelnut, rice, oats and coconut); - specialized nutrition products (30.1%): baby foods (No. 1 worldwide; foods for infants and young children in addition to breastfeeding) and medical nutrition products (No. 2 in Europe; foods for people suffering from certain pathologies or people weakened by age); - bottled water (16.4%): natural water, aromatized water or enriched in vitamins (brands Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, etc.); At the end of 2022, the group had more than 174 production sites throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), the United States (20%), China (10%), Russia (6%), Indonesia (6%), the United Kingdom (6%), Mexico (4%), Spain (4%), Germany (3%), Canada (2%) and other (31%).
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Danone

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
61.7 EUR
Average target price
61.82 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.19%
Sector Other Food Processing

1st Jan change Capi.
DANONE Stock Danone
+6.71% 42 802 M $
NESTLÉ S.A. Stock Nestlé S.A.
-2.06% 300 B $
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Mondelez International, Inc.
+1.89% 99 370 M $
KRAFT HEINZ Stock Kraft Heinz
-1.60% 44 145 M $
GENERAL MILLS, INC. Stock General Mills, Inc.
+0.72% 37 259 M $
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED Stock Nestlé India Limited
-4.12% 29 620 M $
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY Stock Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
-25.37% 28 749 M $
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD Stock Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd
-3.15% 24 381 M $
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Stock Associated British Foods plc
-2.45% 21 842 M $
AJINOMOTO CO., INC. Stock Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
+7.70% 20 018 M $
Other Food Processing
