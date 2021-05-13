Danone Finalizes $1.98 Billion Sale of Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu

By Giulia Petroni

Danone said Thursday that it has finalized the sale of its approximately 9.8% stake in Chinese dairy company China Mengniu Dairy Co. with gross proceeds amounting to 15.4 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.98 billion).

The French food company said the majority of the proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a share buyback program whose details will be disclosed upon initiation.

The sale was launched on Wednesday via an accelerated bookbuilding process after Danone converted its indirect stake in Mengniu into a direct holding earlier this year.

The transaction settlement is set to take place on May 17.

