    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Danone Finalizes $1.98 Billion Sale of Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu

05/13/2021 | 01:25am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Danone said Thursday that it has finalized the sale of its approximately 9.8% stake in Chinese dairy company China Mengniu Dairy Co. with gross proceeds amounting to 15.4 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.98 billion).

The French food company said the majority of the proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a share buyback program whose details will be disclosed upon initiation.

The sale was launched on Wednesday via an accelerated bookbuilding process after Danone converted its indirect stake in Mengniu into a direct holding earlier this year.

The transaction settlement is set to take place on May 17.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-21 0124ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 2.56% 42.05 End-of-day quote.-10.15%
DANONE 1.39% 56.76 Real-time Quote.5.58%
