Danone : Former IUF General Secretary Ron Oswald joins Danone's Mission Committee

Pascal Lamy, Mission Committee Chair, said :



"On behalf of the entire Committee, which I am proud to lead, I want to extend a warm welcome to Ron. We have just released our first report, which shows how much work we have ahead of us and just how vital that work is. We are eager to put Ron's experience and clear vision behind our quest to achieve Danone's pioneering commitments." Ron Oswald joined the International Union of Food Workers (IUF) in 1987. He was elected General Secretary in 1997 and served in that capacity until 2017. IUF is a global union federation representing over ten million food workers around the world in 423 independent, democratic unions spanning 127 countries. Under his leadership, IUF set the standard for trade union negotiations among the sector's largest global companies, promoting constant, determined dialog between their management teams and IUF.

Ron Oswald said :

"Having been involved as a representative of Danone's international trade union counterpart, the IUF, for 30 years, I am honoured to join this pioneering governance initiative as a member of the Mission Committee. Over the years, I have witnessed Danone's effort to remain faithful to its dual economic and social project and now to its new governance model as a purpose-driven company. I am also deeply humbled to join a group of such committed and distinguished fellow Committee members." Ron also continues to serve as a senior adviser to IUF and is a major figure in the global trade union movement, heading up work on human rights issues at multinational food and beverage companies.