Danone : Laird Superfood IPO of 2.65 Million Shares Prices at $22

By Josh Beckerman

Laird Superfood Inc., a natural-foods company co-founded by surfer Laird Hamilton, said its initial public offering of 2.65 million shares priced at $22 each.

Earlier Tuesday, the company increased the size and expected price range of the IPO, expecting to sell 2.65 million shares for $21 to $22 each. It previously expected 2.2 million shares at $18 to $20 each.

The company's investors include Danone SA's Danone Manifesto Ventures. Its products include Superfood Creamer coffee creamers and Hydrate hydration items.

