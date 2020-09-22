Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danone : Laird Superfood IPO of 2.65 Million Shares Prices at $22

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Laird Superfood Inc., a natural-foods company co-founded by surfer Laird Hamilton, said its initial public offering of 2.65 million shares priced at $22 each.

Earlier Tuesday, the company increased the size and expected price range of the IPO, expecting to sell 2.65 million shares for $21 to $22 each. It previously expected 2.2 million shares at $18 to $20 each.

The company's investors include Danone SA's Danone Manifesto Ventures. Its products include Superfood Creamer coffee creamers and Hydrate hydration items.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANONE
05:22pDANONE : Laird Superfood IPO of 2.65 Million Shares Prices at $22
DJ
06:39aDANONE : Backed Laird Superfood Boosts Size, Price Range of IPO
DJ
09/15Kraft Heinz Nears Deal to Sell Part of Cheese Business to Lactalis -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
09/15Kraft Heinz Nears Deal to Sell Part of Cheese Business to Lactalis -- Update
DJ
09/15DANONE : Laird Superfood Sets IPO at 2.2 Million Shares; Sees Pricing at $18-$20..
DJ
09/07DANONE : Chinese Bottled-Water Giant Taps Hong Kong IPO Market
DJ
09/07How to Navigate the Fog of Sustainable Investing -- Heard on the Street
DJ
09/04DANONE : Gets a Sell rating from UBS
MD
09/03DANONE : Executive Committee Change
GL
08/12DANONE : PHARMAC - Decision to fund enteral liquid peptide formulas
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 218 M 28 361 M 28 361 M
Net income 2020 1 988 M 2 328 M 2 328 M
Net Debt 2020 12 732 M 14 910 M 14 910 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 35 690 M 41 791 M 41 796 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 66,09 €
Last Close Price 54,96 €
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Director, EVP-Technology, Data & Cycles
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Franck Riboud Honorary Chairman
Benoît Potier Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-24.93%42 276
NESTLÉ S.A.3.47%329 422
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.40%79 773
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-7.72%36 249
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.02%35 354
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-6.79%28 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group