Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danone : Notification of availability of Danone's 2021 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors' report

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release - Paris, March 11, 2022

Notification of availability of Danone's 2021 consolidated financial statements

and statutory auditors' report

Danone announces that its consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors' report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 are publicly available and accessible online on its website, www.danone.com, section Investors / Regulated Information.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications: +33 1 44 35 20 75 - Investor Relations: +33 1 44 35 20 76

Danone: 17, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France

Disclaimer

Groupe Danone SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANONE
02:16aDANONE : Notification of availability of Danone's 2021 consolidated financial statements a..
PU
02:12aDANONE : Notification of availability of Danone's 2021 consolidated financial statements a..
AQ
03/10DANONE : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/09COOKIES AND SOAP : makers pressed for Russia exit
RE
03/09DANONE : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
03/09Makers of basic necessities face 'tradeoff' supplying Russia with cookies, soap
RE
03/09MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 9, 2022
03/09DANONE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
03/09DANONE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/08L'Oreal temporarily shuts stores in Russia and condemns the war
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 030 M 26 442 M 26 442 M
Net income 2021 1 920 M 2 112 M 2 112 M
Net Debt 2021 11 071 M 12 182 M 12 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 32 855 M 36 152 M 36 152 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 50,48 €
Average target price 59,54 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE-7.53%36 152
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.59%343 640
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.27%85 091
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.57%46 722
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.74%45 974
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-19.96%43 517