Danone : Notification of availability of Danone's 2021 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors' report

Press Release - Paris, March 11, 2022
Notification of availability of Danone's 2021 consolidated financial statements
and statutory auditors' report
Danone announces that its consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors' report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 are publicly available and accessible online on its website, www.danone.com, section Investors / Regulated Information.
