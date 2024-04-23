community is a strategic imperative to deliver on both our mission and sustainable performance on all time horizons. We committed to a 30% reduction in our methane emissions from fresh milk by 2030, aligning our efforts with the Global Methane Pledge and continued to accelerate the

In 2023, building on our long-standing history of climate action, we took strong sustainability commitments. Because we believe preserving and regenerating nature and ensuring thriving people

We delivered consistently on Renew Danone, making good progress on our strategic agenda, which is starting to yield solid results. We improved the quality of our growth, achieving a positive volume mix in Q4 and 7% annual like-for-like sales growth. While keeping improving the quality of our execution, we strengthened our investments in our brands, innovations, and capabilities. We stepped up our research on the Future of Nutrition, inaugurating our new international R&I Center in Paris-Saclay. This center is already home of incredible innovations, including our new high-protein range, HiPro, created with and for our Paris 2024 athlete partners. Finally, we restored the fundamentals across the portfolio, addressed underperforming assets and exited parts of our portfolio that did not fit with our strategy, we invested in our factories.

Almost 2 years after the start of Renew Danone, 2023 was a year - once again - marked by significant external challenges and volatility. We kept transforming the company with discipline, creating sustainable value with our ecosystem of partners and fulfilling our mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

Impact Journey, part of our Renew strategy. This ambitious roadmap based on 3 pillars - Health, Nature, People & Communities- defines clear KPIs to strengthen our sustainability efforts through every aspect of our business, and within our ecosystem of partners.

Our leadership in environmental transparency and performance on climate change, forests, and water security was recognized for the fifth year in a row, with a Triple A CDP rating - a score achieved only by 10 out of 21,000 companies. This is a strong recognition of our progress towards our 2030 SBTi-approved 1.5°C target and goal of net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2050.

None of these achievements could have been possible without the energy and dedication of our Danoners worldwide. A big thank you to all of them: they made it happen! We're building a true culture of performance driving us to raise the bar! And this is only the start. Finally, many thanks to our multiple partners worldwide.

Looking to the future, we are starting to project ourselves beyond 2024, in the next chapter of Renew. It will be about delivering, with the same regularity and discipline, on our strategic agenda while further strengthening and future-proofing Danone. We will keep delivering on competitive, profitable and sustainable value, collectively with our partners - farmers, entrepreneurs, suppliers, customers, but also NGOs and communities.

Looking forward to another exciting year, I hope you will enjoy reading about our main achievements and the challenges we faced pursuing them.