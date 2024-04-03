This is the fourth Mission Committee report since Danone adopted the Société à Mission status under French law in 2020.

In a nutshell, we are satisfied with the way Danone "walks the talk" with regard to its extra-financial performance commitments, an assessment that is in line with our previous reports on both process and substance.

As far as process is concerned (i.e. discussion of Danone's ambition around its objectives), the Committee worked throughout the year with Danone's top management to follow and understand business developments in so far as they impact the trajectories where extra-financial objectives have been committed to (environment, health, and social - inside and outside the Company). These interactions took place in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. The Committee members consider check points, raise questions, and make suggestions. Danone's management provides the necessary answers and, after discussion, decides on any necessary adjustments to the targets and KPIs.

As far as substance is concerned (i.e. the monitoring of implementation), we can conclude that the level of ambition in the four domains covered as expressed by the targets and KPIs has been sustained, and that the 2023 milestones have all been met. This

is confirmed by the independent third party's report which is annexed.

Recommendations appearing in our previous reports have also been correctly followed: