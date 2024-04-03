2023
This is the fourth Mission Committee report since Danone adopted the Société à Mission status under French law in 2020.
In a nutshell, we are satisfied with the way Danone "walks the talk" with regard to its extra-financial performance commitments, an assessment that is in line with our previous reports on both process and substance.
As far as process is concerned (i.e. discussion of Danone's ambition around its objectives), the Committee worked throughout the year with Danone's top management to follow and understand business developments in so far as they impact the trajectories where extra-financial objectives have been committed to (environment, health, and social - inside and outside the Company). These interactions took place in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. The Committee members consider check points, raise questions, and make suggestions. Danone's management provides the necessary answers and, after discussion, decides on any necessary adjustments to the targets and KPIs.
As far as substance is concerned (i.e. the monitoring of implementation), we can conclude that the level of ambition in the four domains covered as expressed by the targets and KPIs has been sustained, and that the 2023 milestones have all been met. This
is confirmed by the independent third party's report which is annexed.
Recommendations appearing in our previous reports have also been correctly followed:
- The metrics now reflect outcomes more than inputs, thus measuring results better.
- Organizational changes are taking place in order to embed Danone's Société à Mission ambitions as near as possible to the operational level of the Company.
- Danone's 2023 Impact Journey is aligned with its Société à Mission endeavors.
Allow me to add that the Committee was informed that the court case regarding plastics initiated against Danone by NGOs has been suspended, as both parties have agreed to initiate a mediation process, which is ongoing.
Looking ahead, our next step in 2024 will be to prepare for the post-2025 trajectories in order to ensure continuity, a smooth transition to the next cycle up to 2030, and, of course, adjustments when necessary to keep moving forward. I will make sure that this does not distract us from our annual surveillance duty.
Let me conclude by thanking my colleagues for their dedication, Danoners for their hard work, and the independent third party for their sensible approach. At a time when ESG is losing traction in some constituencies, our Committee can assure the Company's stakeholders - including shareholders - that Danone is keeping the flag flying.
PASCAL LAMY
Chair of the Mission Committee
#1 DANONE'S PURPOSE AND OBJECTIVES
AS A SOCIÉTÉ À MISSION
LEGAL FOUNDATION
The French Société à Mission status is defined by articles L.210-10et sq. of the French Commercial Code, introduced by the May 22nd, 2019 law, commonly known as the "PACTE" law. It requires that a company adopting this status:
define a purpose (raison d'être) and write it into the company's by-laws.
include in its by-laws social and environmental objectives aligned with that purpose.
create a mission committee responsible for monitoring progress made towards achieving these objectives.
appoint an independent third party to verify that the mission is carried out.
PURPOSE AND OBJECTIVES
Danone's dual project of pursuing both business success with social progress has given rise to major sustainability commitments and innovations since Antoine Riboud's 1972 speech. In 2020, adopting the Société à Mission status was a logical and natural step for Danone. Within this new status, Danone confirmed "bringing health through food to as many people as possible" as its purpose (raison d'être).
The social and environmental objectives that Danone adopted as a Société à Mission (called the "mission") are aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and cover four themes related to health, environment, social topics, and inclusiveness.
Each statutory objective is broken down into operational objectives, and into medium- and long-term trajectories, with annual milestones. These are aligned with the mid- to long-term objectives defined in the Danone Impact Journey, the company's sustainability strategy published in February 2023.
The mission statutory objectives are as follows:
Impact people's health locally, with a portfolio of healthier products, with brands encouraging better nutritional choices, and by promoting better dietary habits.
Preserve and renew the planet's resources, by supporting regenerative agriculture, protecting the water cycle, and strengthening the circular economy of packaging across its entire ecosystem in order to contribute to the fight against climate change.
Entrust Danone's people to create new futures: building on a unique social innovation heritage, give each employee the opportunity to impact the decisions of the Company, both locally and globally.
Foster inclusive growth, by ensuring equal opportunities within the Company, supporting the most vulnerable partners in its ecosystem, and developing everyday products accessible to as many people as possible.
DANONE 2023 MISSION COMMITTEE REPORT
#2
AN OVERVIEW OF THE
MISSION COMMITTEE
THE ROLE OF
THE MISSION COMMITTEE
The Mission Committee is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the social and environmental objectives that Danone adopted as a Société à Mission by:
monitoring the effectiveness of the actions carried out by Danone within the context of the roadmap defined by the Company to achieve its social and environmental objectives (the "mission").
examining the relevance of the actions and key performance indicators (KPIs) of the roadmap to achieve the mission, in particular with regard to their impact on various stakeholders and changes in the Company's ecosystem.
presenting an annual report, attached to the management report submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Company's financial statements, on the monitoring of the Company's execution of social and environmental objectives.
The Mission Committee may also share best practices that could be implemented by Danone, propose additional actions, or provide comments or suggestions on the key performance indicators.
It also monitors the performance of its duties by the independent third party, and hears it at least once a year in order to be informed of the delivery of its duties, the conclusion of its work, its approach to verifying objectives, and any difficulties encountered during the performance of its mission.
DANONE 2023 MISSION COMMITTEE REPORT
MISSION COMMITTEE MEMBERS
The mandates of the members of the Mission Committee were most recently renewed by Danone's Board of Directors on April 27, 2023.
The Mission Committee members include, as of the date of this report, independent global experts in sustainable development, governance, the environment, health, and social topics, with diverse experiences: Pascal Lamy (chairman), Arancha González, Lise Kingo (Danone board member), Hiromichi Mizuno, David Nabarro, Ron Oswald, Gabriela Ilian Ramos, and Emna Lahmer (Danone employee).
PASCAL LAMY
ARANCHA GONZÁLEZ
Chair of the Mission Committee,
Dean of SciencesPo PSIA,
Coordinator of the
Former Spanish Government's Minister
Jacques Delors Institute
of Foreign Affairs, European Union
FRANCE
and Cooperation
SPAIN
LISE KINGO
HIROMICHI MIZUNO
DAVID NABARRO
Independent Director of Danone,
Board Member of PRI,
Former Advisor to the UN
Chair of the CSR Committee of Danone,
Advisor to the Government
on the 2030 SDGs
Independent Director of companies
JAPAN
UK
DENMARK
RON OSWALD
GABRIELA ILIAN RAMOS
EMNA LAHMER
Former General Secretary of the
Assistant Director General, Social
Danone employee
International Union of Food Workers
& Human Sciences at UNESCO
FRANCE
UK
MEXICO
DANONE 2023 MISSION COMMITTEE REPORT
#3
THE MISSION COMMITTEE'S
MAIN AREAS OF FOCUS IN 2023
Danone maintained focused and steady progress towards its 2025 Société à Mission objectives in 2023. Following the adjustments that took place in 2022 on baselines and reporting systems, and the establishment of management systems, 2023 was a year of tracking progress, confirming Danone's confidence in meeting its objectives by 2025.
2023 was also an opportunity to reinforce the roadmaps and processes necessary to sustain trajectories and meet objectives in line with the implementation of the Danone Impact Journey, Danone's new sustainability roadmap launched in February 2023. Thanks to this new framework, Danone was able to accelerate programs, partnerships, and engagement directly linked to and supporting Société à Mission trajectories and objectives.
This enabled Danone's sustainability journey - with the Société à Mission status at its heart - to be further embedded in the company's Renew Danone strategy and across the business. Annual milestones and trajectories were included in regional and local business plans, ensuring they receive the necessary focus and resources.
Throughout 2023, the Mission Committee continued to work closely with Danone management and teams in a spirit of open and constructive exchange. During the March and July Committee meetings, Danone gave in- depth presentations of its reframed global sustainability roadmap, the Danone Impact Journey. This confirmed that its ambition as well as many of its short to mid-term objectives were consistent with its status as a Société à Mission.
In these meetings, the Committee was also updated on Danone's progress in a number of different domains. This included a more ambitious plan for the regenerative agriculture objective, with an expansion of the scope to keep the objective relevant and bold. Danone additionally enlarged the scope of the digital literacy KPI to bring together all e-learning capabilities to prepare employees for the jobs of tomorrow, focusing on manufacturing Danoners. Danone also presented a deep dive into B Corp certification and the framework for new standards; the launch of the Water Access Acceleration Fund by Danone, Inconfin, and other partners; and an overview of several social objectives, including priorities that came out of the global employees' survey conducted by Danone (Danone People Survey).
As in previous years, workshops were also organized in the last quarter of the year to offer Mission Committee members the opportunity to informally exchange with Danone experts. Danone presented projects and programs in the conception and development phases, including an overview of Danone's social program for employees and communities, and its program for nature and biodiversity preservation and regeneration. Danone also continued to keep the Mission Committee closely informed of
the company's drive for the transition to a low-carbon economy, notably through the publication of its Climate Transition Plan in December 2023.
DANONE
2023 MISSION COMMITTEE REPORT
#4
THE WORK OF THE INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY
AND THE OUTCOMES OF THE VERIFICATION OF
DANONE'S PROGRESS
2023 was also an opportunity to work closely with Mazars, the independent third party for the verification of Danone's progress as a Société à Mission, which was appointed in 2022 and is also responsible for the regulatory verification of the sustainability reporting in Danone's annual Universal Registration Document.
At the Mission Committee meeting in March 2023, Mazars presented their methodology of verification up to the issuance of their report as independent third party. Their presentation was followed by detailed work and exchanges between Danone and Mazars to strengthen certain
KPIs and trajectories, ensuring greater consistency and clarity. These adjustments were approved by the Mission Committee in the July Committee meeting.
As part of its verification work, the independent third party interviewed several members of the Mission Committee to understand how they verify the execution of the mission objectives, trajectories, and resource allocation. They then carried out an audit of the indicators and a consistency check of the trajectories through interviews with contributors, an audit of data, and an analysis of the targets and trajectories' alignment with Danone's strategy and with the objectives.
During the Mission Committee meeting in March 2024,
Danone received a full verification opinion from the independent third party on the fulfillment of the social and environmental objectives. The Mazars assurance report can be found on page 19 of this Mission Committee Report.
DANONE 2023 MISSION COMMITTEE REPORT
#5
DANONE'S SOCIÉTÉ À MISSION AGENDA
PROGRESS TOWARDS 2025 TARGETS
HEALTH
Statutory objective: Impact people's health locally with a portfolio of healthier products, with brands encouraging better nutritional choices, and by promoting better dietary habits.
Operational objective
1 Provide better products for children's health
2 Positively impact children's health
3 Enable people to make informed nutritional choices
2025 Targets
KPI 1: >95% of volume sold of Dairy and Plant-Based Kids Portfolio will have ≤ 10 g total sugars/100 g
KPI 2: >95% % of volume sold of formula milks with added sugar:
- 1.25 g/100 kcal for toddler milks intended for 1-3-year-olds
- 2.0 g/100 kcal for milks intended for
4-5-year-olds
KPI 1: 5 projects to address iron deficiency
KPI 2: 3 projects to support women's choice of breastfeeding
>95% of volume sold of Dairy and Plant- Based + Aquadrinks products with on pack/ online interpretative nutritional information
2023 results (milestones met )
62.2% of volume sold of Dairy and Plant-Based Kids with ≤ 10 g total sugars/100 g
99% of volume sold of toddler milks for 1-3-year-olds with added sugars ≤ 1.25 g/100 kcal
94.5% of volume sold of milks for
4-5-year-olds with added sugars ≤ 2.0 g/100 kcal
2 projects to address iron deficiency/ anemia
1 project to support women's choice of breastfeeding
40.5% of volumes sold of dairy, plant- based and Aquadrinks products with on-pack/online interpretative nutritional information
Following the implementation of baselines, management, and reporting systems for the three health operational objectives, 2023 was focused on deployment and implementation. Regional and local roadmaps were developed for each milestone, identifying and addressing gaps and blocking points. This allowed continued progress, confirming Danone's confidence in achieving its 2025 targets.
1 On sugar reduction, Danone met its first milestone, with 62.2% of the volume sold of Dairy and Plant-Based products directed at children between 3 to 12 years old containing a maximum of 10g of total sugars per 100g. In April 2023, Danone shareholders voted a resolution on group performance shares for 2023 including this objective as part of the performance conditions applicable to its directors and senior executives, including Danone's chief executive officer, thereby
reaffirming its importance within Danone's priorities.
9
DANONE 2023 MISSION COMMITTEE REPORT
The company also met and outperformed its milestone for toddler milks, with 99% of the volume sold of toddler milks for 1-3-year-olds containing a maximum of ≤1.25 g/100 kcal added sugars. It was able to assure that 94.5% of the volume sold of milks for 4-5-year-olds contained a maximum of ≤2.0g/100kcal of added sugars as well, outperforming its milestone of 70% thanks to the successful renovation of recipes of Indonesian brands.
2 For its second operational objective - to positively impact children's health - Danone implemented "impact-oriented projects" on two significant public health challenges: addressing iron deficiency anemia in children and supporting women's choice to breastfeed. These dedicated projects must meet strict criteria. They are ambitious, innovative, and socially-oriented business projects, with the ambition to create measurable positive systemic change. These projects should deploy general interest activities addressing the key root causes of the issue, involve a coalition of relevant partners, and aim to develop both a sustainable model for lasting impact and indicators to track positive health outcomes at national scale.
Danone has set up two projects to address iron deficiency anemia, one in Indonesia and one in Malaysia, steered by a Danone cross-functional "Iron Impact Task Force" to ensure successful delivery. In both countries, around one-third of children suffer from iron deficiency anemia, which can lead to impaired cognitive development and poor academic performance; screening rates and preventive measures remain low. Therefore, Danone is working with relevant partners to help roll out non-invasive anemia screening for children, provide accessible daily nutrition, and raise awareness of the issue.
Danone has also initiated a project in Spain to support women's choice to breastfeed, with Danone Ecosystem acting as a key partner in the project coalition. Acknowledging a 30% gap between the intention to breastfeed and the actual initiation rate in this country, the "Best Chance at Breast" project is designed to bridge this gap. Through the training of 50,000 healthcare professionals, 5,000 breastfeeding counselors, and various stakeholders, the project aims to provide support to 75,000 families on their breastfeeding journey. Ultimately, its overarching goal is to contribute to a 15% increase in the breastfeeding initiation rate in Spain.
3 Lastly, Danone made steady progress on its objective to enable people to make more informed nutritional choices through interpretative nutritional information. In 2022, the company conducted a thorough review of the regulation around interpretative information on pack and online in markets. In 2023, local business units developed roadmaps, which were discussed and validated by their local management, as well as by a global cross-functional Steering Committee bringing together Research & Innovation and General Secretary teams. As a result of this governance and leadership, Danone met its goal to have a 10% increase in volume with on-pack and/or online interpretative nutritional information vs. baseline - which equates to 40.5% of volume, putting the company on track to meet its 2025 target to have more than 95% of volume covered.
10
