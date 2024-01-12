By Andrea Figueras

Danone said it has started a dialogue process with workers' representatives of its plant in Parets del Valles, Barcelona, following its intention to cease activity there.

The measure will affect the 157 people currently working at the plant, but there is no date for the potential closure, as the dialogue process has just begun, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The proposal is part of a local rationalization process with the aim of strengthening the competitiveness of brands and gaining industrial efficiency, the French producer of yoghurts, bottled water and infant-nutrition products said.

"From this moment on, Danone Spain will work together with the legal representation of the workers to offer the best possible solutions, and minimize the impact on the employees of the plant," the company said.

