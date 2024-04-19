DANONE : Stifel adjusts its price target

April 19, 2024 at 04:49 am EDT Share

Stifel has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Danone, with an adjusted price target of €70 to €72, following the food group's announcement that organic growth remained strong in the first quarter.



'The EDP division should rebound as the brand's momentum continues to unfold, and the upcoming investor day should provide an additional trigger for the share, in our view', believes the broker.



Stifel also expects Danone to raise its targets at its investor day in June, or when it publishes its results for the first half of 2024.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.