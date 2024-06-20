By Pierre Bertrand

Danone aims to increase sales and earnings through 2028, aided by an expansion of its footprint, as the company moves ahead with the strategic overhaul it put in place more than two years ago.

The French food company, which houses brands such as Activia yogurt and Evian water, said Thursday that it is targeting like-for-like sales growth of between 3% and 5% for the 2025 to 2028 period, with recurring operating income rising at a faster pace than sales.

The company's sales target for 2025-28 is in line with the sales growth it projects for this year. In 2024, Danone also expects a moderate improvement to its recurring operating margin from the 12.6% it reported for last year.

Danone said it is seeking to sharpen its focus on health and nutrition. The company is targeting an acceleration in away-from-home and medical nutrition products and an expansion of its geographical footprint, it said.

