UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €78 ahead of the publication of Q3 results.
The analyst expects comparable growth of +4.5% in the third quarter (compared with +4.3% for value added), driven by Specialized Nutrition, while the Water sector remains affected by bad weather in Mexico.
"We are raising our EPS for fiscal 2025 by +0.4%," UBS said.
Danone has confirmed its 2025 targets. The group is aiming for comparable revenue growth of between +3% and +5% and faster growth in recurring operating profit than in revenue.
Danone: UBS raises EPS forecast for FY 2025
Published on 10/10/2025 at 04:27 am EDT
