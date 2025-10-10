UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €78 ahead of the publication of Q3 results.

The analyst expects comparable growth of +4.5% in the third quarter (compared with +4.3% for value added), driven by Specialized Nutrition, while the Water sector remains affected by bad weather in Mexico.

"We are raising our EPS for fiscal 2025 by +0.4%," UBS said.

Danone has confirmed its 2025 targets. The group is aiming for comparable revenue growth of between +3% and +5% and faster growth in recurring operating profit than in revenue.