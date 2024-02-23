DANONE : UBS raises its target price
The analyst believes that Danone is "a story of transformation that is already bearing fruit".
"We believe that Danone can sustainably achieve organic EBIT growth of more than 8% per year over the next 4 years. This will lead to upgrades and revaluation' says UBS.
For 2024, Danone expects like-for-like sales growth of between 3% and 5%, as well as a moderate improvement in current operating margin.
