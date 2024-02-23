DANONE : UBS raises its target price

February 23, 2024 at 04:52 am EST Share

UBS confirms its buy recommendation on Danone and raises its target price to E72 (from E70), which represents a potential upside of 17%.



The analyst believes that Danone is "a story of transformation that is already bearing fruit".



"We believe that Danone can sustainably achieve organic EBIT growth of more than 8% per year over the next 4 years. This will lead to upgrades and revaluation' says UBS.



For 2024, Danone expects like-for-like sales growth of between 3% and 5%, as well as a moderate improvement in current operating margin.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.