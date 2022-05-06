Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Danone
  News
  Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/06 11:35:20 am EDT
56.10 EUR   +0.14%
11:18aDanone reorganises China assets in deal with Yashili
RE
11:07aDanone agrees to sell remaining minority investments in Mengniu partnerships and to acquire Dumex
11:07aDanone agrees to sell remaining minority investments in Mengniu partnerships and to acquire Dumex
Summary 
Summary

Danone agrees to sell remaining minority investments in Mengniu partnerships and to acquire Dumex

05/06/2022 | 11:07am EDT
Press release – Paris, May 6, 2022

Danone agrees to sell remaining minority
investments in Mengniu partnerships and to acquire Dumex

Danone announces today that it agreed to sell to Mengniu the 25% stake the company holds in Yashili and the 20% stake it holds in the Inner Mongolia Dairy Joint Venture. In parallel, Danone will acquire from Yashili 100% of Dumex Baby Food Co Ltd, a Chinese manufacturer of Infant Milk Formula products.

The proposed transactions are not required to close simultaneously. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of each of the proposed transactions, it is expected that the earliest closing could take place this year. Further announcement(s) on the satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of conditions of the proposed transactions will be made in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code of Hong Kong.

The completion of these transactions will lead to the conclusion of the partnership Danone held with Mengniu over the last few years, following the disposal of Danone’s 9.8% minority stake in Mengniu in 2021.

China remains highly strategic for Danone, and today’s announcement will notably allow the company to further expand its ability to locally manufacture Infant Milk Formula products. In line with Danone’s capital allocation priorities, the expected proceeds will be dedicated to further deleveraging the company.

o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “believe”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “foresee”, “likely”, “may”, “should”, “goal”, “target”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “predict”, “continue”, “convinced” and “confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factor” section of Danone’s Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

Attachment


All news about DANONE
11:18aDanone reorganises China assets in deal with Yashili
RE
11:07aDanone agrees to sell remaining minority investments in Mengniu partnerships and to acq..
11:07aDanone agrees to sell remaining minority investments in Mengniu partnerships and to acq..
05/04DANONE : Proxy Statments
CO
04/29Danone, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Partner To Expand Beverage Offerings In Argentina
MT
04/29Danone seals a strategic alliance with CCU for its Water business in Argentina
04/29Danone seals a strategic alliance with CCU for its Water business in Argentina
04/29COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS ARGENTIN : Bn)
CI
04/28Carlsberg says rising beer prises not hurting sales
RE
04/27DANONE : Press Release
CO
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
Financials
Sales 2022 25 975 M 27 288 M 27 288 M
Net income 2022 1 580 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
Net Debt 2022 10 507 M 11 038 M 11 038 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 35 009 M 36 778 M 36 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart DANONE
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 56,02 €
Average target price 58,12 €
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE2.62%36 778
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.07%348 838
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.63%90 273
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY20.17%52 801
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY32.28%50 312
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.70%46 023