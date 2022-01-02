Danone : announces the sale of Vega as part of its portfolio review

Danone announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell Vega, the Canada and U.S. plant-based nutritional products brand, to funds managed by WM Partners, a US-based private equity investment firm focused on the health and wellness industry.

The sale of Vega is part of Danone's continuous capital allocation optimization and of the strategic review of Danone'sportfolio of brands, SKUs and assets announced in October 2020.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions.