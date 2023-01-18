Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:56 2023-01-18 am EST
49.98 EUR   -0.20%
12:03pDanone appoints three new deputy CEOs - statement
RE
12:01pDanone strengthens its leadership team to sharpen the delivery of the Renew Danone Strategy
GL
12:01pDanone strengthens its leadership team to sharpen the delivery of the Renew Danone Strategy
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danone appoints three new deputy CEOs - statement

01/18/2023 | 12:03pm EST
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Danone on Wednesday announced it would appoint three new group deputy chief executives who will report to CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta is named the new Group Deputy CEO, CEO International and EVP Specialized Nutrition, Waters, Global Marketing & Digital.

Shane Grant, who currently holds the position of CEO North America, was appointed Group Deputy CEO, as well as CEO Americas and EVP Dairy, Plant-Based and Global Sales.

Juergen Esser, Danone's current EVP Finance, Technology and Data, was appointed Group Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Technology & Data.

The appointments will be effective as of Feb. 1, Danone said. (Reporting Dina Kartit, editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
Financials
Sales 2022 27 513 M 29 718 M 29 718 M
Net income 2022 1 685 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
Net Debt 2022 10 668 M 11 523 M 11 523 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 31 362 M 33 876 M 33 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,08 €
Average target price 55,52 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser Finance Manager-Dairy Germany
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE1.73%33 876
NESTLÉ S.A.6.96%343 421
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.62%91 524
KRAFT HEINZ3.98%51 851
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-4.79%48 391
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-2.37%48 266