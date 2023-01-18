Danone appoints three new deputy CEOs - statement

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Danone on Wednesday
announced it would appoint three new group deputy chief
executives who will report to CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.
Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta is named the new Group Deputy
CEO, CEO International and EVP Specialized Nutrition, Waters,
Global Marketing & Digital.
Shane Grant, who currently holds the position of CEO North
America, was appointed Group Deputy CEO, as well as CEO Americas
and EVP Dairy, Plant-Based and Global Sales.
Juergen Esser, Danone's current EVP Finance, Technology and
Data, was appointed Group Deputy CEO in charge of Finance,
Technology & Data.
The appointments will be effective as of Feb. 1, Danone
said.
