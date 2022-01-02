Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Danone : intends to sell its stake in Mengniu

01/02/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Danone launches today the strategic sale, via an accelerated bookbuilding process, of its approximately 9.8% stake in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited ("Mengniu"), a leading Chinese manufacturer and distributor of dairy products, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

This transaction follows the announcement on February 28, 2021, of the conversion of Danone's long-term indirect stake in Mengniu into a direct holding which completed on April 16, 2021.

A further announcement with regards to the success of the sale and proceeds received will be made by Danone in due course.

Disclaimer

Groupe Danone SA published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 923 M 27 199 M 27 199 M
Net income 2021 1 950 M 2 217 M 2 217 M
Net Debt 2021 11 054 M 12 568 M 12 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 35 530 M 40 407 M 40 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 54,59 €
Average target price 61,31 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE1.54%40 407
NESTLÉ S.A.22.23%384 504
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.41%92 501
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.00%53 707
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.58%43 943
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.59%40 644