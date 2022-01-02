Danone : intends to sell its stake in Mengniu

Danone launches today the strategic sale, via an accelerated bookbuilding process, of its approximately 9.8% stake in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited ("Mengniu"), a leading Chinese manufacturer and distributor of dairy products, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

This transaction follows the announcement on February 28, 2021, of the conversion of Danone's long-term indirect stake in Mengniu into a direct holding which completed on April 16, 2021.

A further announcement with regards to the success of the sale and proceeds received will be made by Danone in due course.