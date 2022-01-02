Danone : launches UK's 1st formula milk in an innovative, pre-measured tab format

Jean-Michel Lequin, Director of Danone's Wexford, Ireland, formula milk production facility, explains, "At Danone, we've seen how in other food categories - like coffee and culinary stocks - introducing portion controlled and dosed formats has been a game changer for consumers, who look for more convenience and ease. That's why we've worked with Meiji to set up a production line for pre-measured formula milk tabs at Danone's formula milk production facility in Wexford, Ireland to serve the UK market."



Producing formula milks at Danone's facility in Wexford, Ireland, that uses Meiji's tab production technology, also reflects Danone's conviction that the health of people and the planet are interconnected - summed up in the company's 'One Planet. One Health' frame of action. Mr. Lequin: "By installing Meiji's tab production technology at Danone's formula milk facility here in Wexford, Ireland, Danone can source and produce formula milk in this new format locally for the UK market, and that helps reduce our carbon footprint.

" In commenting on the UK launch, Shun Yoshioka, Managing Director of Meiji Food Europe, added, "We're very pleased to have reached this milestone in our collaboration with Danone. Through our manufacturing partnership with Danone, we're introducing a convenient, innovative format in formula milks - based on Meiji's tabletting know-how - for the first time in the UK & Europe."

Following a successful launch of this format innovation in the UK, Danone plans to begin offering this new format in other countries in Europe as of 2022.

* Aptamil follow-on milk