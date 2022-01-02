Log in
Danone : launches UK's 1st formula milk in an innovative, pre-measured tab format

01/02/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Jean-Michel Lequin, Director of Danone's Wexford, Ireland, formula milk production facility, explains, "At Danone, we've seen how in other food categories - like coffee and culinary stocks - introducing portion controlled and dosed formats has been a game changer for consumers, who look for more convenience and ease. That's why we've worked with Meiji to set up a production line for pre-measured formula milk tabs at Danone's formula milk production facility in Wexford, Ireland to serve the UK market."

Producing formula milks at Danone's facility in Wexford, Ireland, that uses Meiji's tab production technology, also reflects Danone's conviction that the health of people and the planet are interconnected - summed up in the company's 'One Planet. One Health' frame of action. Mr. Lequin: "By installing Meiji's tab production technology at Danone's formula milk facility here in Wexford, Ireland, Danone can source and produce formula milk in this new format locally for the UK market, and that helps reduce our carbon footprint.

" In commenting on the UK launch, Shun Yoshioka, Managing Director of Meiji Food Europe, added, "We're very pleased to have reached this milestone in our collaboration with Danone. Through our manufacturing partnership with Danone, we're introducing a convenient, innovative format in formula milks - based on Meiji's tabletting know-how - for the first time in the UK & Europe."

Following a successful launch of this format innovation in the UK, Danone plans to begin offering this new format in other countries in Europe as of 2022.

* Aptamil follow-on milk

Disclaimer

Groupe Danone SA published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 923 M 27 199 M 27 199 M
Net income 2021 1 950 M 2 217 M 2 217 M
Net Debt 2021 11 054 M 12 568 M 12 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 35 530 M 40 407 M 40 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float 92,0%
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE1.54%40 407
NESTLÉ S.A.22.23%384 504
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.41%92 501
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.00%53 707
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.58%43 943
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.59%40 644