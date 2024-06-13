Danone: launches biotechnology industrial platform

June 13, 2024 at 03:08 am EDT Share

Danone, DMC, Michelin and Crédit Agricole Centre France join forces to create a cutting-edge biotechnology industrial platform



The creation of the Biotech Open Platform will enable the development of advanced fermentation processes on a larger scale, and in particular precision fermentation, a revolutionary biotechnological process for the production of bio-based materials and ingredients.



This industrial and technological platform, which represents an investment of over 16 million euros in its first phase, will be based in Clermont-Ferrand at the Parc Cataroux Sustainable Materials Center, an innovation gas pedal supported by Michelin.



Precision fermentation is a cutting-edge technology that uses micro-organisms (such as bacteria, yeast or fungi) to produce proteins, enzymes and other molecules that can be used in industry. It fosters innovation, particularly in the agri-food and materials manufacturing sectors.



Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer of the Danone Group: ' True to its mission and pioneering spirit, Danone has always been able to prepare and invest in the future. That's what we're doing here together to develop cutting-edge fermentation technologies to accelerate innovation and decarbonization in the service of health through food. We are proud to be part of this collective effort to meet the challenges facing the industry.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.