Danone : launches its new international Daniel Carasso Research & Innovation Center to accelerate research on the Future of Nutrition

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer of Danone, in the presence of the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, inaugurated Danone's new Research and Innovation Center on the Paris-Saclay campus today. True to its mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is dedicating a new space to develop the products of the future within its ecosystem. At the inauguration, Danone unveiled a new product, which is an exclusive development for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: HiPRO Expert.

This research center will be dedicated to the development and innovation of Danone's "fresh dairy and plant-based products" and "natural mineral water" categories. It will include laboratories at the forefront of research and pilot production sites for innovation and limited production of specific prototypes.

The site currently employs more than 550 people, including world-class researchers in life sciences, fermentation and intestinal microbiota, nutrition, and health, as well as experts in consumer experience and social sciences, and specialists in product design, packaging, and pilot-scale production.

To support the transformation of the food research business and accelerate its innovation, Danone announced the creation of this new research center in 2021, at the cutting edge of innovation and meeting the highest environmental standards.

A center in the starting blocks of innovation: a new Hipro recipe for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

As an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Danone aims to contribute its expertise in balanced nutrition, through its dairy and plant-based products, for all ages. With Paris 2024, Danone is committed to a healthier society through a successful duo: food and sports.

It is within this framework, and with the collaboration and expertise of this new research center, that today Danone unveiled the design of the brand-new HiPRO Expert yogurt, an original recipe developed with the site's researchers, in collaboration with athletes.