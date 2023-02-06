Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:29 2023-02-06 am EST
50.50 EUR   -0.47%
11:30aDanone : launches its new international Daniel Carasso Research & Innovation Center to accelerate research on the Future of Nutrition
PU
02/03Danone May Sell Part of Russian Assets with Buyback Option
CI
01/27DANONE : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danone : launches its new international Daniel Carasso Research & Innovation Center to accelerate research on the Future of Nutrition

02/06/2023 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer of Danone, in the presence of the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, inaugurated Danone's new Research and Innovation Center on the Paris-Saclay campus today. True to its mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is dedicating a new space to develop the products of the future within its ecosystem. At the inauguration, Danone unveiled a new product, which is an exclusive development for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: HiPRO Expert.

This research center will be dedicated to the development and innovation of Danone's "fresh dairy and plant-based products" and "natural mineral water" categories. It will include laboratories at the forefront of research and pilot production sites for innovation and limited production of specific prototypes.

The site currently employs more than 550 people, including world-class researchers in life sciences, fermentation and intestinal microbiota, nutrition, and health, as well as experts in consumer experience and social sciences, and specialists in product design, packaging, and pilot-scale production.

To support the transformation of the food research business and accelerate its innovation, Danone announced the creation of this new research center in 2021, at the cutting edge of innovation and meeting the highest environmental standards.

A center in the starting blocks of innovation: a new Hipro recipe for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

As an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Danone aims to contribute its expertise in balanced nutrition, through its dairy and plant-based products, for all ages. With Paris 2024, Danone is committed to a healthier society through a successful duo: food and sports.

It is within this framework, and with the collaboration and expertise of this new research center, that today Danone unveiled the design of the brand-new HiPRO Expert yogurt, an original recipe developed with the site's researchers, in collaboration with athletes.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Danone SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 16:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DANONE
11:30aDanone : launches its new international Daniel Carasso Research & Innovation Center to acc..
PU
02/03Danone May Sell Part of Russian Assets with Buyback Option
CI
01/27DANONE : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
01/27DANONE : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
01/26Danone To Explore Strategic Options For US Organic Dairy Businesses
MT
01/26DANONE : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/26Danone reviewing strategic options for organic dairy activity in U.S
RE
01/26Danone Mulls Sale of U.S. Brands Horizon Organic, Wallaby
DJ
01/26Danone Says Will Explore Strategic Options for the Horizon Organic and Wallaby Business..
CI
01/26Danone to explore strategic options for the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses in t..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 455 M 29 793 M 29 793 M
Net income 2022 1 709 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net Debt 2022 10 355 M 11 237 M 11 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 31 776 M 34 483 M 34 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,74 €
Average target price 55,47 €
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser CFO, Deputy CEO, Chief Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE3.07%34 483
NESTLÉ S.A.4.33%333 955
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.11%89 856
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.03%48 457
KRAFT HEINZ-3.27%48 238
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-11.38%45 013