Danone : DIPA 2nd Edition - Dr. Jess Haines (University of Guelph, Canada) awarded the Danone International Prize for Alimentation - Backgrounder

Dr. Jess Haines, Associate Professor at the University of Guelph, Canada, is the Laureate of the 2nd Edition of the Danone International Prize for Alimentation (DIPA) for her groundbreaking research into "Promoting sustainable healthy eating among families, through novel, interdisciplinary research and knowledge mobilization."

The award-winningresearch helps build sustainable healthy eating habits among families; this pioneering research could form the foundations for strategies that contribute to the health of the individuals and the health of the planet, with concrete and practical implementation in communities.

The DIPA is awarded every two years by the Danone Institute International (DII) in

collaboration with the French "Fondation pour la Recherche Médicale" (FRM).