Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danone : French food group Danone keeps goals after weak start to 2021

04/20/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Danone on Tuesday kept its goal of returning to profitable growth in the second half of 2021 after posting a 3.3% fall in first quarter sales, as COVID-19 lockdowns continued to dent its bottled water and baby food sales.

The French food group, which is searching for a new chief executive, said it was banking on a gradual reopening of economies from the second half of this year onwards, as COVID vaccination programs are rolled out.

Former boss Emmanuel Faber was abruptly ousted as chairman and CEO last month, following clashes with some board members over strategy and calls from activist funds for him to resign over the group's lackluster returns compared with some rivals.

Danone did not elaborate on the CEO search, but said it would pay "careful attention to ensuring a proper transition."

The company reiterated it expected a return to like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter and that its full-year 2021 operating margin would be broadly in line with the 14% achieved in 2020.

Danone, the world's largest yogurt maker, said its like-for-like sales fell 3.3% to 5.657 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in the first quarter, compared with expectations for a 3.7% decline in a company-compiled consensus of 19 analysts.

The company, under departed CEO Faber, has pursued a strategy centered on diversifying into fast-growing products featuring probiotics, protein and plant-based ingredients to mitigate slower growth in dairy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has however complicated prospects for the French company, which makes bottled water such as Evian and suffered as sales to the restaurant sector dwindled during government-enforced lockdowns. Meanwhile infant formula sales have also been hit by slowing birth rates in China.

($1 = 0.8293 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DANONE
02:06aDANONE  : French food group Danone keeps goals after weak start to 2021
RE
01:52aDanone 1Q Sales Fell; Confirms 2021 Guidance
DJ
01:31aDANONE Q1 SALES : last quarter of decline before returning to like-for-like grow..
GL
04/19DANONE  : Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
04/19DANONE  : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
04/07DANONE  : Group of Danone shareholders wants board to clarify strategy at AGM
RE
04/07DANONE  : 2021 Danone Mission Committee Report
PU
04/07DANONE  : Convening to Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2021
PU
04/07DANONE : Convening to Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2021
AQ
04/01Danone Could Cut Around 1,850 Jobs Globally
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 741 M 28 645 M 28 645 M
Net income 2021 1 813 M 2 187 M 2 187 M
Net Debt 2021 11 563 M 13 952 M 13 952 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 39 209 M 47 166 M 47 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 61,12 €
Last Close Price 60,34 €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE12.24%47 166
NESTLé S.A.4.26%333 020
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.51%82 577
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-30.91%60 030
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY18.29%50 148
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.25%37 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ