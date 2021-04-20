Danone : French food group Danone keeps goals after weak start to 2021

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Danone on Tuesday kept
its goal of returning to profitable growth in the second half of
2021 after posting a 3.3% fall in first quarter sales, as
COVID-19 lockdowns continued to dent its bottled water and baby
food sales.
The French food group, which is searching for a new chief
executive, said it was banking on a gradual reopening of
economies from the second half of this year onwards, as COVID
vaccination programs are rolled out.
Former boss Emmanuel Faber was abruptly ousted as chairman
and CEO last month, following clashes with some board members
over strategy and calls from activist funds for him to resign
over the group's lackluster returns compared with some rivals.
Danone did not elaborate on the CEO search, but said it
would pay "careful attention to ensuring a proper transition."
The company reiterated it expected a return to like-for-like
sales growth in the second quarter and that its full-year 2021
operating margin would be broadly in line with the 14% achieved
in 2020.
Danone, the world's largest yogurt maker, said its
like-for-like sales fell 3.3% to 5.657 billion euros ($6.82
billion) in the first quarter, compared with expectations for a
3.7% decline in a company-compiled consensus of 19 analysts.
The company, under departed CEO Faber, has pursued a
strategy centered on diversifying into fast-growing products
featuring probiotics, protein and plant-based ingredients to
mitigate slower growth in dairy.
The COVID-19 pandemic has however complicated prospects for
the French company, which makes bottled water such as Evian and
suffered as sales to the restaurant sector dwindled during
government-enforced lockdowns. Meanwhile infant formula sales
have also been hit by slowing birth rates in China.
($1 = 0.8293 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Shailesh Kuber)