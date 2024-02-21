Feb 21 (Reuters) - French dairy products group Danone is planning to sell its Russian business to a Chechnya-linked businessman, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
