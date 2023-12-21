Following the publication of its Danone Impact Journey in February 2023, Danone announces the publication of its climate transition plan, which details its roadmap for achieving its objectives aligned with the Science-Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) 1.5°C scenario by 2030.
This plan should contribute to the company's trajectory towards zero net emissions by 2050 across its entire value chain, and also addresses the challenges ahead, involving its partners and consumers.
The French agrifood group recalls that the SBTi validated its short-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets in December 2022, aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory across all three scopes.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Danone: publication of climate transition plan
December 21, 2023 at 01:28 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023