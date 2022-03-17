Press Release - Paris, March 17, 2022

Danone publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document

Danone filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 16, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the Annual Financial Report;

the Board of Directors' report on the corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the management report including non-financial performance statement.

This 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Danone's website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Publications & events / Registration Documents/URD" section.

The draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' Meeting on April 26, 2022 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions are also available on Danone's website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting" section.

