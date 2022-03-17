Log in
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/17 12:35:05 pm EDT
53.48 EUR   +0.75%
01:51pDANONE : publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document
01:42pDANONE : publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document
01:11pDANONE : 2021 Universal Registration Document
Danone : publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document

03/17/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
Press Release - Paris, March 17, 2022

Danone publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document

Danone filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 16, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

  • the Annual Financial Report;
  • the Board of Directors' report on the corporate governance;
  • the description of the share buyback program; and
  • the management report including non-financial performance statement.

This 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Danone's website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Publications & events / Registration Documents/URD" section.

The draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' Meeting on April 26, 2022 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions are also available on Danone's website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting" section.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations: +33 1 44 70 11 89 - Investor Relations: +33 1 44 35 20 76

Danone: 17, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France

Disclaimer

Groupe Danone SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 529 M 28 093 M 28 093 M
Net income 2022 1 688 M 1 858 M 1 858 M
Net Debt 2022 10 133 M 11 151 M 11 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 33 870 M 37 273 M 37 273 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 53,08 €
Average target price 58,48 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE-2.77%37 273
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.62%341 366
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.58%86 007
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%46 111
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY20.51%45 788
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.32%42 218