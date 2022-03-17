Press Release - Paris, March 17, 2022
Danone publishes its 2021 Universal Registration Document
Danone filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 16, 2022.
The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
-
the Annual Financial Report;
-
the Board of Directors' report on the corporate governance;
-
the description of the share buyback program; and
-
the management report including non-financial performance statement.
This 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Danone's website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Publications & events / Registration Documents/URD" section.
The draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' Meeting on April 26, 2022 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions are also available on Danone's website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting" section.
For more information, please contact:
Media Relations: +33 1 44 70 11 89 - Investor Relations: +33 1 44 35 20 76
Danone: 17, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France
Disclaimer
Groupe Danone SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:50:02 UTC.