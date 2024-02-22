Danone has reported a 3.4% increase in recurring EPS to 3.54 euros, driven by a recurring operating margin up 40 basis points to 12.6%, on net sales of over 27.6 billion euros.
The latter rose by 7% on a like-for-like basis, with a price effect of +7.4% and a volume/mix effect of -0.4%, with the food group noting that 'the transformation of EDP in Europe continues to bear fruit, with volume/mix returning to positive territory'.
A dividend up 5% to 2.10 euros will be proposed for 2023. For 2024, Danone forecasts like-for-like sales growth of between 3% and 5%, as well as a moderate improvement in operating margin before non-recurring items.
"We will remain focused on its implementation and disciplined execution, in line with the medium-term ambition defined in March 2022", says CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique, also announcing an investor seminar for next June.
Danone is one the world leading food-processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- dairy products and plant products (53.5%; No. 1 worldwide): fresh fermented milk products, creams, products and drinks of plant origin (based in particular on soya, almond, hazelnut, rice, oats and coconut);
- specialized nutrition products (30.1%): baby foods (No. 1 worldwide; foods for infants and young children in addition to breastfeeding) and medical nutrition products (No. 2 in Europe; foods for people suffering from certain pathologies or people weakened by age);
- bottled water (16.4%): natural water, aromatized water or enriched in vitamins (brands Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, etc.);
At the end of 2022, the group had more than 174 production sites throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), the United States (20%), China (10%), Russia (6%), Indonesia (6%), the United Kingdom (6%), Mexico (4%), Spain (4%), Germany (3%), Canada (2%) and other (31%).