Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:28 2023-01-26 am EST
49.20 EUR   -1.20%
02:42pDanone reviewing strategic options for organic dairy activity in U.S
RE
02:05pDanone Mulls Sale of U.S. Brands Horizon Organic, Wallaby
DJ
01:32pDanone to explore strategic options for the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses in the U.S.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danone reviewing strategic options for organic dairy activity in U.S

01/26/2023 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Danone products displayed before the French food group's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone on Thursday said it will explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for its organic dairy activity in the United States, comprised of the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses.

"This announcement is an additional step in the portfolio review and asset rotation program the company announced in March 2022, as part of the Renew Danone strategy," the statement said.

CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique announced in March 2022 plans to part with non-performing assets to free up resources to invest in the group's core brands as part of a revival strategy for the world's largest yoghurt maker.

"Both Horizon Organic and Wallaby are strong, much-loved brands with compelling growth opportunities. That said, seen through the lens of our Renew Strategy which requires us to stay disciplined in how we allocate our resources, they fall outside our priority growth areas of focus, "the statement quoted Saint-Affrique as saying.

Horizon Organic and Wallaby, with a portfolio of organic dairy products, including milk, creamers, yogurt, cheese and butter, account for around 3% of Danone's global revenues and had a dilutive impact on Danone's like-for-like sales growth and recurring operating margin in 2022.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURE (CSC) - CMG/C1 0.05% 1.979 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
DANONE -1.20% 49.2 Real-time Quote.1.16%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 1.17% 137.8891 Real-time Quote.-3.44%
All news about DANONE
02:42pDanone reviewing strategic options for organic dairy activity in U.S
RE
02:05pDanone Mulls Sale of U.S. Brands Horizon Organic, Wallaby
DJ
01:32pDanone to explore strategic options for the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses in t..
GL
01/19DANONE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01/18French Food Giant Danone Names Three New Deputy CEOs
MT
01/18Danone Appoints Three New Deputy CEOs
DJ
01/18Danone appoints three new deputy CEOs - statement
RE
01/18Danone strengthens its leadership team to sharpen the delivery of the Renew Danone Stra..
GL
01/18Danone strengthens its leadership team to sharpen the delivery of the Renew Danone Stra..
GL
01/18DANONE : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 455 M 29 793 M 29 793 M
Net income 2022 1 709 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net Debt 2022 10 355 M 11 237 M 11 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 30 811 M 33 436 M 33 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,80 €
Average target price 55,47 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser CFO, Deputy CEO, Chief Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE1.16%33 969
NESTLÉ S.A.5.19%337 991
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.48%88 765
KRAFT HEINZ-1.87%48 936
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-7.63%47 007
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-7.13%45 913