Danone shares posted one of the strongest gains in the CAC 40 index on Tuesday, buoyed by a note from Jefferies in which the broker highlighted the strong performance of several segments of the group's market in China.



At 11:45 a.m., the stock was up 0.7%, while the CAC 40 was down 0.1%.



In a research note, Jefferies recalled that it had downgraded its recommendation on Danone in September 2024 due to difficulties affecting its coffee creamer business in the United States, as well as concerns surrounding its bottled water and specialized nutrition businesses in China.



While the situation for coffee creamer remains complicated across the Atlantic, the broker points out that the Chinese protein milk and specialized nutrition markets are performing better than expected, which should boost the French agri-food giant's growth.



In addition, it argues that its operating margin should be supported by a favorable mix and a gradual reduction in marketing expenses, while a slowdown in activity is not expected before the second half of 2026, during which time Danone could benefit from a revaluation compared to its struggling competitors.



Under these conditions, Jefferies is raising its recommendation on the stock, moving directly from "underperform" to "buy" with a target price raised from €62 to €84.