Danone: sale of Horizon Organic and Wallaby in the United States

January 02, 2024 at 02:56 am EST

As part of its asset rotation program announced in March 2022, Danone has announced the signing of an agreement to sell its US organic dairy business to US investment firm Platinum Equity.



By 2022, the business in question, comprising the Horizon Organic and Wallaby brands, represented around 3% of Danone's overall sales, and had had a dilutive impact on the group's organic sales growth and recurring operating margin.



The French food group will retain a non-consolidated minority stake in the asset. Completion of the sale is subject to the usual conditions precedent. The financial terms of the transaction have not been specified.



"Once completed, this sale will enable us to focus more on our portfolio of strong brands, centered around health, and to reinvest in our priority growth segments", explains CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.



