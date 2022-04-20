Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 05:14:19 am EDT
57.18 EUR   +8.65%
04:58aDanone Jumps 8% Amid Potential Offer From Rival Lactalis
MT
04:49aDanone says has no plans to sell any of its three main divisions
RE
04:41aEuropean shares rebound on earnings boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danone says has no plans to sell any of its three main divisions

04/20/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A company logo is seen on a product displayed before French food group Danone's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone said on Wednesday it had no plans to sell any of its three main businesses -- dairy and plant-based products, infant formula and bottled water.

A group spokesman made the comments when asked about rumours about a possible tie-up between Danone and non-listed French dairy firm Lactalis.

Lactalis was not immediately available for comment.

When asked during a call with analysts about the Lactalis rumor, Danone CFO Juergen Esser just said: "We are working very actively to fix our under-performing assets. We will update you when there is something new."

Danone shares were up more than 7% at 0835 GMT, with traders pointing to a media report on merger interest from Lactalis, apart from the group's stronger-than-expected Q1 sales growth.

In March, Danone new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique told investors that "there is nothing wrong" with Danone's three businesses - dairy and plant-based products, infant formula and bottled water.

He then added the key to stoke sales growth was to improve execution, invest sufficiently behind worthy brands and innovation and part with underperforming assets in those businesses.

About 25% of Danone's sales come from businesses that were underperforming. "So, we will fix them or sell them," Saint-Affrique had said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DANONE
04:58aDanone Jumps 8% Amid Potential Offer From Rival Lactalis
MT
04:49aDanone says has no plans to sell any of its three main divisions
RE
04:41aEuropean shares rebound on earnings boost
RE
04:28aDANONE : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
04:15aDANONE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:42aMARKETMIND : More of the same
RE
02:11aDanone Shares Soar After 1Q Beat
DJ
02:00aFrench food group Danone reassures investors with strong start to 2022
RE
01:58aDanone 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Guidance
DJ
01:41aDanone's Q1 Sales Soar 10% On Positive Forex Impact; FY22 Guidance Confirmed
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANONE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 551 M 27 581 M 27 581 M
Net income 2022 1 590 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
Net Debt 2022 10 272 M 11 088 M 11 088 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 33 583 M 36 251 M 36 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 52,63 €
Average target price 57,31 €
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE-3.59%36 251
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.55%353 754
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.66%90 193
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.93%53 958
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY17.80%52 193
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.32%46 586