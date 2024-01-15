Danone is one the world leading food-processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - dairy products and plant products (53.5%; No. 1 worldwide): fresh fermented milk products, creams, products and drinks of plant origin (based in particular on soya, almond, hazelnut, rice, oats and coconut); - specialized nutrition products (30.1%): baby foods (No. 1 worldwide; foods for infants and young children in addition to breastfeeding) and medical nutrition products (No. 2 in Europe; foods for people suffering from certain pathologies or people weakened by age); - bottled water (16.4%): natural water, aromatized water or enriched in vitamins (brands Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, etc.); At the end of 2022, the group had more than 174 production sites throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), the United States (20%), China (10%), Russia (6%), Indonesia (6%), the United Kingdom (6%), Mexico (4%), Spain (4%), Germany (3%), Canada (2%) and other (31%).

Sector Food Processing