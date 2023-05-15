Advanced search
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-05-15 am EDT
59.10 EUR   +0.02%
12:18pDanone successfully issues a 800 million bond
05/09DANONE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Danone successfully issues a 800 million bond

05/15/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
Press Release – Paris, May 15, 2023

Danone successfully issues a €800 million bond  

Danone announces that it has issued today a €800 million bond with an 8-year maturity and a 3.47% coupon.

In line with the company’s active liquidity management, this issue enables Danone to enhance its funding flexibility while extending the maturity of its debt.

The settlement is expected to take place on May 22, 2023, and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.

The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone’s business model and credit profile.

Danone is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor’s and Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody’s.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.7 billion in sales in 2022. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain global B Corp™ certification.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 28 092 M 30 508 M 30 508 M
Net income 2023 2 011 M 2 184 M 2 184 M
Net Debt 2023 9 273 M 10 071 M 10 071 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 37 794 M 41 045 M 41 045 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 96 166
Free-Float 92,3%
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser Group Deputy CEO-Finance, Technology & Data
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE20.03%41 045
NESTLÉ S.A.7.32%342 014
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.85%106 061
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.57%56 124
GENERAL MILLS, INC.8.06%53 220
KRAFT HEINZ-0.12%49 899
