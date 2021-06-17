Log in
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/17 11:35:29 am
59.19 EUR   -0.25%
12:31pDanone to Sell Plant-Based Vega Brand
DJ
12:04pDANONE  : announces the sale of Vega as part of its portfolio review
GL
06/16DANONE  : 2021 Shareholders' Meeting report
PU
Danone to Sell Plant-Based Vega Brand

06/17/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Danone SA on Thursday said that it agreed to sell its plant-based brand Vega to funds managed by U.S.-based private equity investment firm WM Partners.

The French food company said the sale is part of its capital allocation optimization and the strategic review of its portfolio and assets announced last year.

The transaction closing is subject to customary conditions, it said.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-21 1230ET

Financials
Sales 2021 23 541 M 28 038 M 28 038 M
Net income 2021 1 725 M 2 054 M 2 054 M
Net Debt 2021 11 315 M 13 476 M 13 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 38 619 M 46 013 M 45 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 60,39 €
Last Close Price 59,34 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta Co-Chief Executive Officer & CEO-International
Shane Grant Co-Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE10.38%46 799
NESTLÉ S.A.10.07%359 477
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.30%89 888
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-19.91%73 513
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY20.92%51 262
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.68%37 300