  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Danone
  News
  Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Danone to switch dairy factory to plant-based Alpro as diets shift

11/17/2021 | 12:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Danone products displayed before the French food group's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, plans to switch one of its big French factories to plant-based drinks next year in a bet on fast-growing non-dairy milk alternatives.

Danone said in a statement on Wednesday it will invest 43 million euros ($49 million) in 2022 to convert its Villecomtal-sur-Arros dairy plant in southern France into a production site of mainly oat-based drinks for its Alpro brand.

This follows a 16.5 million euro investment this year in its Alpro plant in Issenheim, eastern France.

Danone, owner of the Evian water and Activia yoghurt brands, said the French market for plant-based foods has tripled in seven years and should grow another 50% by 2025.

"We observe consumers' interest in plant-based recipes, which are a simple solution for those who want a more varied and diversified diet," Danone France's François Eyraud said.

The factory will be converted in the autumn of 2022 and make its first Alpro-branded drinks from the second quarter of 2023.

Danone acquired Alpro in 2017 via its $12.5 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave as it tried to capitalise on healthier eating trends https://www.reuters.com/article/us-danone-outlook-ceo-idUSKBN19D1GA.

In February, Danone agreed to buy U.S. plant-based foods specialist Earth Island https://www.reuters.com/article/us-danone-m-a-idUSKBN2AJ0H3, in a deal that would help it reach a target of generating 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) of plant-based sales worldwide by 2025.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 918 M 27 033 M 27 033 M
Net income 2021 1 950 M 2 204 M 2 204 M
Net Debt 2021 11 048 M 12 487 M 12 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 36 838 M 41 776 M 41 634 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 56,60 €
Average target price 61,52 €
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE5.28%42 855
NESTLÉ S.A.18.53%367 448
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.84%87 674
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.98%56 143
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.87%46 094
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.59%38 583