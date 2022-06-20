Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - French food giant Danone
is cutting the variety of products it sells to
retailers to cut costs, a top executive told Reuters, meaning
yoghurt fans may in future miss out on the exact flavour or
pot-size they're used to.
Supermarkets and the makers of packaged food are struggling
to combat rising costs, with products ranging from crude oil to
paper packaging becoming more expensive due to a protracted
pandemic-led shipping crunch and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Soaring inflation also means shoppers are tightening their
belts. On Friday, Tesco warned Britons are buying less,
switching to cheaper, own-brand products and shopping more often
as they try to cope with the cost of living crisis.
Earlier this year, some food stores were forced to take
products off shelves because they could no longer afford to sell
them.
Those factors are prompting one of the world's top food
manufacturers to rethink how it sells its best-selling products
which range from Activia yoghurt and Evian water.
"Inflation is a dynamic, particularly in Europe, that we
need to start to get used to," Ayla Ziz, Danone's global head of
sales, said.
The company is cutting back on so-called "stock keeping
units" (SKUs), meaning that some supermarkets will have fewer
variations of Danone products when it comes to flavours and
sizes, she said.
Having fewer SKUs would help cut costs per type of product,
she said, adding that Danone was reviewing its "entire
portfolio" with every customer to see which SKUs it wants to
discontinue.
Consumer companies like Danone make many versions of the
same product - from big and small tubs of the same yoghurt to
different flavours and value packs.
It's not pulling a whole product line from the market, but
simplifying its range means some of these could be sacrificed to
make it cheaper for retailers to stock and manage a smaller,
less complex inventory.
For instance, supermarkets would need to allocate less money
to storing, monitoring and transporting products.
She did not identify which ranges might be targeted. "It's
not a global cut of some products," Ziz said.
Maria Castroviejo, senior analyst at Rabobank Research, said
the measures make sense for companies trying to be more
efficient. Many companies did something similar at the start of
the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you have to make a lot of small batches of different
products, you have more disruptions, you have to find have more
ingredients," she said.
Danone wants to "stay competitive" so it is not cutting back
on promotions but, rather, selling fewer types of products will
also help it save logistics costs.
Ziz said Danone is also investing in software that helps it
price products to a more precise degree that consumers will be
able to accept.
These moves come as food manufacturers continue prolonged
talks over prices that started last year with supermarkets which
have been particularly tough in Europe as shipping costs climbed
to a record high.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu;
Editing by Josephine Mason and David Evans)