Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares flat as financials, miners weigh; Flutter rises

03/15/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks ended flat on Monday, with declines led by financial and mining stocks, while gains in betting firm Flutter Entertainment and optimism about a strong economic rebound helped limit losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, inching closer to a record peak set last year, with travel and leisure, automakers and food & beverage sectors among the top gainers.

Basic resources and energy stocks fell 1.5% each, while financials dropped 1%.

Flutter jumped 6.8% to the top of UK's FTSE 100 index after the betting group said it was considering listing a small shareholding of its U.S. FanDuel business.

Danone gained 2.9% after the company's board ousted Chairman and Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber due to growing pressure from shareholders. Its stock was on course to post its biggest percentage gain in more than four months.

The STOXX 600 index is 2.6% away from its all-time high, but trading has been volatile on worries that a rise in inflation could pressure central banks to put a lid on easy money, which is vital for economic recovery.

Rising bond yields have weighed on highly valued growth sectors such as technology, while driving gains in economically sensitive pockets in the market like banks, energy and automakers.

"It is like the markets have remembered to be happy about economic recovery again," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"For a time the focus was so fixed on accompanying inflation risks, the upside from a rebound in the economy as countries reopen was lost ... and those concerns over rising prices haven't disappeared entirely though."

Meanwhile, China's economy continued to recover as data showed a surge in factory and retail sector activity in the first two months of the year, beating expectations.

Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week for direction on monetary policy.

Among other stocks, Milan-listed shares of carmaker Stellantis gained 2.1% after Deutsche Bank started coverage with a "buy" rating.

German used-car retailer Auto1 rose 0.8% after brokerages boosted their ratings on the company a month after it raised 1.83 billion euros in its initial public offering.

Swiss drugmaker Roche gained 2.1% after it said it would buy GenMark Diagnostics, a U.S.-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests, in a $1.8 billion deal.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis)

By Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE 2.89% 59.8 Real-time Quote.8.11%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -0.09% 219.8 Delayed Quote.27.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.00% 423.08 Delayed Quote.6.03%
All news about DANONE
01:15pEuropean shares flat as financials, miners weigh; Flutter rises
RE
10:49aDANONE  : Fixing the Recipe at Danone Will Take Time
DJ
10:22aEMMANUEL FABER : Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
RE
09:54aDANONE  : board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
RE
09:39aDANONE  : RBC remains Neutral
MD
08:54aFACTBOX : French food group Danone names new leaders
RE
08:23aDANONE  : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating
MD
07:50aDANONE  : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
07:46aDANONE  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07:36aCEO of Yogurt Giant Danone Steps Aside After Clash With Activists
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 736 M 28 312 M 28 312 M
Net income 2020 1 915 M 2 284 M 2 284 M
Net Debt 2020 12 038 M 14 358 M 14 358 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 37 742 M 45 076 M 45 018 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 60,51 €
Last Close Price 58,12 €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Lead Independent Director
Virginia A. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE8.11%45 076
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.09%303 207
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.74%80 307
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.95%46 615
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.09%35 922
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY15.55%32 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ