DANONE    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
03/15 04:44:45 am
60.82 EUR   +4.65%
04:32aEuropean shares rise, Danone jumps after CEO ouster
RE
04:08aDANONE  : Confirms Chairman Removal, Appoints New Nonexecutive Chairman
MT
03:49aDANONE  : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
European shares rise, Danone jumps after CEO ouster

03/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday on gains in French food company Danone and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, with optimism about a strong economic rebound calming concerns about quickening inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% in early trading, inching closer a record peak set last year, with travel and leisure, automakers and food & beverage sectors among the top gainers.

Danone jumped 4.9% after the company's board ousted Emmanuel Faber as its chairman and chief executive due to growing pressure from shareholders.

Roche rose 1% after it said it would buy GenMark Diagnostics, a U.S.-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests, in a $1.8 billion deal.

Sentiment was also boosted by a surge in China's factory and retail sector activity in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020.

Milan-listed shares of carmaker Stellantis gained 3.9% after Deutsche Bank started coverage with "buy" rating.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE 4.71% 60.82 Real-time Quote.8.11%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 1.27% 222.8 Delayed Quote.27.91%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.03% 307.7 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.57% 425.52 Delayed Quote.6.03%
Financials
Sales 2020 23 736 M 28 295 M 28 295 M
Net income 2020 1 915 M 2 283 M 2 283 M
Net Debt 2020 12 038 M 14 350 M 14 350 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 37 742 M 45 076 M 44 991 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Jean-Michel Sévérino Lead Independent Director
Virginia A. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE8.11%45 076
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.09%303 207
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.74%80 307
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.95%46 615
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.09%35 922
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY15.55%32 528
