France's Danone faces legal action over plastic use and reporting practices

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Some environmental groups have
taken legal action against French bottled water and dairy group
Danone over its plastic use, accusing it on Monday of
failing to sufficiently account for all the plastic used along
its production cycles.
Danone, the world’s biggest yoghurt maker which also
produces infant formula and the popular mineral water brand
Evian, said in a statement emailed to Reuters that it was "very
surprised by this accusation which we firmly refute".
The case, brought at a Paris civil court on Monday, comes as
a growing number of non-governmental organisations are acting
against large companies by using a 2017 French law establishing
a "duty of care" along supply chains to avoid harm to human
rights and the environment.
But unlike a similar case brought against oil giant
TotalEnergies to fight a controversial pipeline
project in Africa, environmental group Surfrider and its
partners which include Client Earth and Zero Waste France, say
they do not want to launch criminal proceedings against Danone.
"We want Danone to re-publish its compulsory duty of care
report and specifically account for its plastic use, including a
concrete strategy to reduce it," said Antidia Citores, the
French spokeswoman for ocean protection campaign group Surfrider
Foundation Europe.
She added that Danone so far did not sufficiently account
for all the plastic used along its production cycles from
agriculture to packaging and was not telling the public how
exactly it intends to reduce its use.
It is now up to a judge to decide whether or not to open a
lawsuit.
"Danone has long been recognised as a pioneer in
environmental risk management", the company said in the
statement to Reuters, adding it had brought down its plastic use
by 12% between 2018 and 2021.
Danone had announced a goal for 2025 for every piece of its
packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.
In October, the company joined other international companies
including Nestle in calling on world leaders to toughen
the reporting rules for large businesses regarding their impact
on nature.
