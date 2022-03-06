Log in
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 11:36:35 am
49.16 EUR   -4.04%
French food group Danone suspends investments in Russia

03/06/2022 | 12:17pm EST
PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said in a statement on its website that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia, but currently maintain our production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition, to still meet the essential food needs of the local population," said Danone.

In Russia, Danone runs the Prostokvashino dairy brand.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE -4.04% 49.16 Real-time Quote.-9.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 24 030 M 26 228 M 26 228 M
Net income 2021 1 920 M 2 095 M 2 095 M
Net Debt 2021 11 071 M 12 083 M 12 083 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 31 996 M 34 922 M 34 922 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 100 383
Free-Float -
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 49,16 €
Average target price 60,71 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Juergen Esser Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE-9.95%34 922
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.06%348 220
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.74%88 617
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.97%48 754
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.50%46 547
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-15.56%45 593