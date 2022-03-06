French food group Danone suspends investments in Russia

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French food group Danone
said in a statement on its website that it was
suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two
factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
"We have decided to suspend all investment projects in
Russia, but currently maintain our production and distribution
of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition, to still meet the
essential food needs of the local population," said Danone.
In Russia, Danone runs the Prostokvashino dairy brand.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)