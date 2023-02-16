Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Danone
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:40 2023-02-16 am EST
51.69 EUR   -0.21%
01:39pG20-backed standards body approves first global company sustainability rules
RE
02/15DANONE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/08Shoppers to face fresh price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

G20-backed standards body approves first global company sustainability rules

02/16/2023 | 01:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The G20-backed International Sustainability Standards Board on Thursday approved "global baseline" rules for firms disclosing how climate change affects their business, after calls to curb greenwashing in a "pivotal" year for climate reporting.

Subject to 'balloting', or standard checks before formal publication, the norms are expected to come into effect next January for use in annual reports for 2024 and onwards. Countries such as Britain and Nigeria plan to adopt them.

Trillions of dollars have already flowed into funds touting green credentials based on different and voluntary, private-sector approaches, raising concerns among regulators about greenwashing, or exaggerated climate-friendly claims.

But international firms worry they will simply end up with a patchwork of official sector norms, given the EU and United States are also writing corporate disclosures as new environmental, social and governance (ESG) rules take centre stage.

"2023 is going to be a pivotal year for ESG disclosures," said Marie-Laure Delarue, global vice chair for assurance at 'Big Four' auditor EY.

Some 50,000 firms will apply EU disclosure rules known as ESRS, with many of them having to disclose under ISSB norms at the same time.

The ISSB and EU have come under heavy pressure from regulators to make their climate-related disclosures "interoperable" to avoid clashes that bump up compliance costs.

ISSB board members wrestled on Thursday over introducing some interoperability by allowing companies to refer to compliance with EU norms to help meet ISSB rules under certain conditions, limiting reporting costs.

"The concern I have is, we might confuse both companies and investors," board member Verity Chegar said. "Naming Europe singly will send the wrong signal that we are not truly global and inclusive."

The board voted to include use of EU rules in an appendix to the ISSB rules, given that EU norms could change.

"I do not consider that having us referencing other standards is something that is going to be there forever," ISSB chair Emmanuel Faber said.

EY's Delarue said cross-referencing was a "first step towards convergence" in norms, but in practice would be complex for companies to apply.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 446 M 29 288 M 29 288 M
Net income 2022 1 718 M 1 833 M 1 833 M
Net Debt 2022 10 355 M 11 050 M 11 050 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 32 440 M 34 617 M 34 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 98 105
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 51,80 €
Average target price 55,93 €
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juergen Esser CFO, Deputy CEO, Chief Technology & Data Officer
Gilles Schnepp Non-Executive Chairman
Isabelle Esser Chief Research, Innovation & Food Safety Officer
Vikram Agarwal Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANONE5.22%34 617
NESTLÉ S.A.3.32%330 217
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.49%89 556
KRAFT HEINZ-1.42%49 156
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.55%48 701
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-11.92%44 794