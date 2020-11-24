Log in
DANONE S.A    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE S.A

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/24 05:27:31 am
52.03 EUR   +2.34%
05:12aDANONE : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
DJ
DJ
DANONE : UBS maintains a Sell rating

11/24/2020 | 05:12am EST
UBS is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 45.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE S.A 1.46% 52 Real-time Quote.-31.20%
UBS GROUP AG 1.92% 13.215 Delayed Quote.8.75%
All news about DANONE S.A
05:12aDANONE : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
DJ
DJ
DJ
DJ
11/23DANONE : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
11/23DANONE : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/23DANONE S A : Fights to Fix a Souring Growth Recipe -- Heard on the Street
DJ
11/23DANONE : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11/23DANONE : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
Financials
Sales 2020 23 813 M 28 306 M 28 306 M
Net income 2020 1 925 M 2 289 M 2 289 M
Net Debt 2020 12 040 M 14 312 M 14 312 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 33 014 M 39 001 M 39 243 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DANONE S.A
Duration : Period :
Danone S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 62,27 €
Last Close Price 50,84 €
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Director, EVP-Technology, Data & Cycles
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Franck Riboud Honorary Chairman
Benoît Potier Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE S.A-31.20%39 001
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.17%309 287
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.12%82 020
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.46%39 858
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.56%37 304
THE HERSHEY COMPANY0.54%30 562
