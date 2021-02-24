Log in
DANONE S.A

DANONE S.A

(BN)
  Report
02/23 11:35:28 am
57.62 EUR   +0.35%
02:20aReckitt Benckiser caps 2020 with record sales, to sell Scholl
RE
02/23DANONE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
02/23DANONE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Reckitt Benckiser caps 2020 with record sales, to sell Scholl

02/24/2021 | 02:20am EST
Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic are seen in London

(Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday capped 2020 with the strongest sales in its history, as the COVID-19 pandemic made hygiene a top priority and fuelled demand for its cleaning products.

The company reported an 11.8% rise in like-for-like sales growth for the full year, its largest increase since being formed in 1999, but marginally lower than the 11.9% growth analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Reckitt Benckiser separately said it would sell its Scholl foot products business to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners and acquire the Biofreeze brand from Performance Health. Terms of both transactions were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE S.A 0.35% 57.62 Real-time Quote.7.18%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1.98% 5970 Delayed Quote.-10.52%
UNILEVER PLC 2.12% 3910 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
