    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
03/17 11:59:34 am EDT
114.9 DKK   +0.66%
03:29pAnnual general meeting of Danske Bank 2022
GL
02:41pDANSKE BANK A/S : The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities
PU
11:30aSitowise Group To Start Share Buyback Program
MT
Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2022

03/17/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
Company announcement no 6 2022

 Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





17 March 2022

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2022

At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Thursday, 17 March 2022, the general meeting

  • adopted the Annual Report 2021 and the proposal for allocation of profits according to the adopted Annual Report 2021
  • re-elected Martin Blessing, Lars-Erik Brenøe, Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Bente Avnung Landsnes, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, and Carol Sergeant to the Board of Directors. Jacob Dahl, Allan Polack, and Helle Valentin were elected as new members of the Board of Directors,
  • re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditor,
  • adopted the Board of Directors’ proposals to amend the Articles of Association for:
    • extension of the Board of Directors’ existing authority in articles 6.1. and 6.2. regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights by up to nominally DKK 1,720,000,000 until 1 March 2027
    • amendment and extension of the Board of Directors’ existing authority regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights until 1 March 2027 by up to nominally DKK 860,000,000 against payment in cash or as consideration in connection with Danske Bank’s acquisition of an existing business, cf. article 6.5.a. and for the Board of Directors until 1 March 2027 to increase Danske Bank’s share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,485,000,000 by conversion of convertible bonds or other debt instruments in accordance with articles 6.5.b and 6.6.
    • deletion of a secondary name from the Articles of Association
  • adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to extend the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares until 1 March 2027
  • approved the Board of Directors’ proposed Remuneration Report 2021 by advisory vote,
  • adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors’ unchanged remuneration for 2022
  • adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for adjustments to the Remuneration Policy 2022
  • adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal regarding renewal of existing indemnification of Directors and Officers with effect until the annual general meeting in 2023
  • authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting did not adopt the following shareholder proposals concerning

  • Danske Bank preparing an overall business strategy before the end of 2022 in line with the Paris Agreement’s target of keeping global warming below 1.5°C
  • Danske Bank allocating profits for share buybacks
  • Deadline for shareholder proposals
  • Alternates and limitation of the number of candidates for the Board of Directors
  • Obligation to comply with applicable legislation
  • Confirm receipt of enquiries from shareholders
  • Response to enquiries from shareholders
  • The inalterability of the Articles of Association
  • The chairman of the general meeting’s allowance of proposal at annual general meeting 2021
  • The chairman’s derogation from the Articles of Association
  • Legal statement concerning the chairman of the general meeting’s derogation from the Articles of Association
  • Payment of compensation to Lars Wismann
  • Publishing information regarding the completion of board leadership courses
  • Resignation due to lack of education
  • Danish language requirement for the CEO
  • Requirement for completion of Danish Citizen Test
  • Administration margins and interest rates
  • Information regarding assessments
  • Disclosure of valuation basis
  • Minutes of the annual general meeting
  • Use of the Danish tax scheme for researchers and highly paid employees (forskerordningen)
  • The CEO’s use of the Danish tax scheme for researchers and highly paid employees (forskerordningen)

At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Martin Blessing was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen vice chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under “Management” as soon as possible.

Danske Bank
Company Secretariat

Nethe Rosa Hjørland

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

 

Attachment


