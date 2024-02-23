



23 February 2024

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 21 March 2024 at 3.00pm (CET).

The annual general meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting without the possibility of attending in person.

A fully electronic general meeting facilitates participation for a wider audience, including our international investors, while ensuring that all shareholders can exercise their rights to participate in, ask questions and vote at the general meeting on the same terms.

Please find attached the agenda and complete proposals.

Danske Bank Board of Directors

