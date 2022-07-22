Company announcement no. 12 2022























22 July 2022

Company calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S

Annual Report 2022 2 February 2023 Annual general meeting 16 March 2023 Interim report – first quarter 2023 28 April 2023 Interim report – first half 2023 21 July 2023 Interim report – first nine months 2023 27 October 2023

The financial results are expected to be released at 07:30am (CET) on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com. A conference call for analysts and investors will also be scheduled in the morning at 08.30am (CET) following the release.

Shareholders who have proposals concerning specific business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 16 March 2023 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company Secretariat no later than Wednesday 1 February 2023, at 4.00pm (CET) by e-mailing shareholder@danskebank.com.

If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors’ proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders’ cash accounts on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

