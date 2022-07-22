Log in
2022-07-21
02:42aDanica Pension Interim Report H1 2022
AQ
02:16aCompany calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S
GL
02:15aCompany calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S
AQ
Company calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S

07/22/2022
Company announcement no. 12 2022











 Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00



22 July 2022

Company calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S

Annual Report 20222 February 2023
Annual general meeting16 March 2023
Interim report – first quarter 202328 April 2023
Interim report – first half 202321 July 2023
Interim report – first nine months 202327 October 2023

The financial results are expected to be released at 07:30am (CET) on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com. A conference call for analysts and investors will also be scheduled in the morning at 08.30am (CET) following the release.

Shareholders who have proposals concerning specific business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 16 March 2023 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company Secretariat no later than Wednesday 1 February 2023, at 4.00pm (CET) by e-mailing shareholder@danskebank.com.

If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors’ proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders’ cash accounts on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Group Press, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

 

Attachment


