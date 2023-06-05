Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:43 2023-06-02 am EDT
148.30 DKK   +2.99%
12:27pCreditors say Sweden's SBB breached debt covenant -report
RE
02:57aSweden's Elekta Secures EUR250 Million Sustainability-linked RCF
MT
02:01aStenocare Deadlines For Its Ongoing Unit Right Issue : Last day for subscription for shares at DKK 4.58 each is Thursday June 8
AQ
Creditors say Sweden's SBB breached debt covenant -report

06/05/2023 | 12:27pm EDT
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's SBB received a letter from a group of its creditors last week saying the real estate firm had breached a key financial covenant, which could trigger a default event on its bonds, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

SBB received the letter, which Bloomberg said it had seen and was sent by international law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, on June 1, the day before SBB's founder and chief executive stepped down, the report added.

Shares in SBB fell 28% on May 31 after another media report, citing Danske Bank credit analysts, said the Swedish company might have breached interest coverage requirements. SBB issued a statement the same day saying it met its consolidated coverage ratio, a measure of a company's ability to service its debt.

The letter said holders of the bonds are open to discussing options for the company to deal with the default and set a deadline of June 30 for the talks, Bloomberg reported.

The Swedish real estate group, which has been hit by soaring interest rates that forced it to cancel its dividend and scrap a share issue, said last week it was broadening a strategic review to consider a sale of all or parts of the company.

SBB did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 2.99% 148.3 Delayed Quote.8.01%
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) 2.05% 5.383 Delayed Quote.-69.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 51 254 M 7 384 M 7 384 M
Net income 2023 18 292 M 2 635 M 2 635 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,95x
Yield 2023 7,70%
Capitalization 127 B 18 337 M 18 337 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 21 205
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S8.01%18 337
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.66%162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%154 742
