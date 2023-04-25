Danske Bank A/S : AS - RTS 28 Summary Analysis 2022

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022 APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTEE APRIL 2023 RTS 28 Summary Analysis In accordance with the MiFID II best execution obligation, Danske Bank A/S takes all sufficient steps to obtain the best possible result when executing or transmitting orders on behalf of our retail and professional clients, taking into account the execution factors, which include price, costs, speed, likelihood of execution and settlement, size, nature or any other consideration relevant to the execution of the order. To ensure that we constantly are able to deliver best execution to our clients, we monitor on an ongoing basis the quality of execution provided by venues and brokers, and whether these continue to meet our standards. This report provides a written summary of the analysis and conclusions drawn from our best execution monitoring, together with a list of the top five execution venues and brokers used to execute retail and professional client orders in each class of financial instrument, as per article 3(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/576 of 8 June 2016 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID II"). Danske Bank A/S may act as an execution venue in a financial instrument when executing client orders in the capacity of being a systematic internaliser, market maker or liquidity provider, and may accordingly appear as a top five execution venue. Per definition, Danske Bank A/S will not act as a broker when executing client orders, and will consequently not appear among top five brokers. The report covers all retail and professional client orders executed on an execution venue or transmitted to a broker in the following classes of financial instruments, which you can trade with us; Equities - Shares & Depositary Receipts 2 Debt Instruments 10 Interest Rates Derivatives 16 Currency Derivatives 22 Structured Finance Instruments 28 Equity Derivatives 32 Securitized Derivatives 38 Commodities Derivatives and Emission Allowances Derivatives 44 Contracts for Difference 47 Exchange Traded Products (Exchange traded funds, exchange traded notes and exchange traded commodities) 52 Page 1 of 55

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022 APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTE APRIL 2023 RTS 28 Summary Analysis - Equities - Shares & Depositary Receipts Tick size liquidity bands 5 and 6 (from 2000 trades per day) - Highly liquid shares

Tick size liquidity bands 3 and 4 (from 80 to 1999 trades per day) - Medium liquid shares

Tick size liquidity band 1 and 2 (from 0 to 79 trades per day) - Less liquid shares Explanation of the relative importancewe gave tothe execution factors of price, costs, speed, likelihood of execution or any other consideration including qualitativefactorswhen assessing the quality of execution; When you place an order with us in shares & depositary receipts, and for our portfolio management services when we take decision to deal on your behalf, we may execute the order on an execution venue (including being an execution venue ourselves) or by sending the order to an externalbroker for execution. When we assess the quality of execution for shares & depositary receipts, the main execution factors we consider are execution price and costs. Secondary execution factors we take intoaccount when assessing the quality of execution are speed, likelihoodof execution, type & size of the order, and settlement. In the assessment and selection of execution venues and brokers where we believe we can consistently obtain b est execution in shares & depositary receipts for our client, we consider qualitative factors such as market access, market share, liquidity, market knowledge & product specialization, market price transparency, order handling process, ratings and trading costs. To ensure that we are consistently able todeliver best execution to our clients, we monitor on an ongoing basis the quality of execution obtained from the execution venues and brokers usedto execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts. Our monitoring consists both of trade by trade monitoring and overall trend monitoring of the performance of the execution factors. For a detailed description of how we carry out client orders, application of execution factors and how we prioritise the factors, please refer to our Order ExecutionPolicy. Description of any close links, conflicts of interests, and common ownerships with respect to any execution venues used to execute orders; Danske Bank A/S does not have any close links, conflicts of interests, or common ownerships withrespect to any external execution venues or brokers used toexecute client orders in shares & depositary receipts. Any dealing or relationship between units within Danske Bank A/S is conductedin accordance with Danske Bank A/S's Conflict of Interest Policy. For further information please see our Order Execution Policy including the Portfolio Management Addendum. Description of any specific arrangements with any execution venues regarding payments made or received, discounts, rebates or non-monetary benefitsreceived; Danske Bank A/S does not have any specific arrangements with any external execution venues or brokers used to execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts regarding payments made or received, discounts, rebates or non-monetary benefits received. Any dealing or relationship between units within Danske Bank A/S is conductedin accordance with Danske Bank A/S's Conflict of Interest policy. For further information please see our Order Execution Po licyincluding the Portfolio Management Addendum. Explanation of the factorsthat led toa change in the list of execution venueslisted in our execution policy, if such a change occurred; Since publication of our previous RTS 28 Summary Analysis for 2021, we have made changes in the list of execution venues and brokers listed in our Order Execution Policy used for execution of shares & depositary receipts. The factors that led to a change in the list of execution venues and brokers correspond to the main execution factors and qualitative factors statedabove, which we use in the assessment and selection of execution venues and brokers. Page 2 of 55

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022 APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTE APRIL 2023 Explanation of how our order execution differs according toclient categorisation, wherewe treat categories of clients differently and where it may affect our order execution arrangements; In general, we treat categories of clients in scope of best execution equally in terms of order execution. For retail clients, the best possible result will be determinedin terms of the total consideration. Total consideration means the price of the financial instrument together withthe costs relatedto execution, including all expenses incurred by the client that are directly related to the execution of the order. For professional clients, the best possible result will usually be determined by price and cost, but may be dependent on other execution factors, such as size and type, specific to the order given. For a detailed description of how we carry out client orders in shares & depositary receipts, please refer to our Order Execution Policy. Explanation of whether we have given other criteria precedence over immediatepriceand cost when executing retail client orders and how these other criteria wereinstrumental in delivering the best possible result in terms of the total consideration tothe client; For retail clients, the best possible result will always be determined in terms of the total consideration, being the price of the financial instrument together with the costs related to execution, including all expenses incurredby the client that are directly relatedto the execution of the order. However, if you as a retail client provide us with instructions regarding an order or any aspect of an order, we will execute the order in accordance with such instructions to the extent reasonablypossible, which may prevent us from taking the steps to execute at the best prices and/or costs. Explanation of how we have used any data or toolsrelating to the quality of execution, including any data published under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/575 of 8 June 2016 [RTS 27]; We monitor the quality of execution provided by the execution venues and brokers usedto execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts on a consistent basis, using automatic monitoring tools. In such monitoring we always strive to use external and independent market dataagainst which tocompare our execution quality, e.g. the use of order and quote data from third party venues and brokers toassess our execution prices. Our monitoring also includes exception-based controls, with results reviewed by a specialist team together with front office staff. For information on our best executionmonitoring, please refer to our Order Execution Policy. Where applicable, an explanation of how we haveused output of a consolidated tape provider established under Article 65 of Directive 2014/65/EU; Currently not applicable as no such data have yet been published in accordance with Article 65 of Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II Directive). Summary of theanalysis and conclusions drawn from our monitoring of equities - shares & depositary receipts; We believe that the analysis and conclusions drawn from our monitoring of the qualityof execution confirm that the execution venues and brokers usedto execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts meet our standards in delivering best execution to our clients on a consistent basis. list of our top five execution venues and brokers used toexecute retail and professional client orders can be found below together with detailed information on the volume and number of orders executed by each execution venue and broker. A list of all major execution venues and brokers used to execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts can be found on our website: https://danskebank.com/bestexecution Page 3 of 55

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022 APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTEE APRIL 2023 Top five venues and brokers - Equities - Shares & Depositary Receipts Top five venues Table I - Retail clients Class of Instrument Tick size liquidity bands 5 and 6 (from 2000 trades per day) Top five execution venues ranked in terms of trading Proportion of volume Proportion of orders Percentage of passive Percentage of Percentage of directed volumes (in descending order) traded as a percentage executed as a orders1 aggressive orders2 orders3 of total in that class percentage of total in that class XCSE - NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 42.74% 30.10% 16.76% 11.04% 0.08% DASI - DANSKE BANK A/S - SYSTEMATIC 14.58% 12.02% 0.00% 100.00% 0.00% CCXE - CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES - EUROPEAN 14.24% 23.88% 20.64% 79.36% 0.00% XHEL - NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD 8.16% 12.89% 16.12% 11.04% 0.00% XSTO - NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB 8.02% 9.31% 32.62% 12.74% 0.24% Table II - Professional clients Class of Instrument Tick size liquidity bands 5 and 6 (from 2000 trades per day) Top five execution venues ranked in terms of trading Proportion of volume Proportion of orders Percentage of passive Percentage of Percentage of directed volumes (in descending order) traded as a percentage executed as a orders aggressive orders orders of total in that class percentage of total in that class XCSE - NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 39.20% 27.41% 84.05% 2.86% 0.00% XSTO - NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB 27.55% 29.51% 63.66% 5.46% 2.84% CCXE - CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES - EUROPEAN 19.02% 29.19% 76.13% 23.81% 0.00% XHEL - NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD 6.40% 5.20% 64.73% 5.56% 1.01% TQEX - TURQUOISE EUROPE 1.73% 3.72% 69.07% 30.91% 0.00% Orders entered into the order book that provided liquidity Orders entered into the order book that took liquidity - where Danske Bank A/S is the execution venue, all orders are defined as taking liquidity Orders where a specific execution venue was specified by the client prior to execution of the order Page 4 of 55