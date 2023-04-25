Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:51:40 2023-04-25 am EDT
145.55 DKK   -1.72%
10:21aDanske Bank A/s : AS - RTS 28 Summary Analysis 2022
PU
08:21aGermany Issues EUR5.25 Billion in New February 2033 Green Bund -- Update
DJ
07:41aDanske Bank A/s : Major Execution Venues and Brokers - Danske Bank AS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : AS - RTS 28 Summary Analysis 2022

04/25/2023 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022

APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTEE APRIL 2023

RTS 28 Summary Analysis

In accordance with the MiFID II best execution obligation, Danske Bank A/S takes all sufficient steps to obtain the best possible result when executing or transmitting orders on behalf of our retail and professional clients, taking into account the execution factors, which include price, costs, speed, likelihood of execution and settlement, size, nature or any other consideration relevant to the execution of the order.

To ensure that we constantly are able to deliver best execution to our clients, we monitor on an ongoing basis the quality of execution provided by venues and brokers, and whether these continue to meet our standards.

This report provides a written summary of the analysis and conclusions drawn from our best execution monitoring, together with a list of the top five execution venues and brokers used to execute retail and professional client orders in each class of financial instrument, as per article 3(3) of Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/576 of 8 June 2016 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID II").

Danske Bank A/S may act as an execution venue in a financial instrument when executing client orders in the capacity of being a systematic internaliser, market maker or liquidity provider, and may accordingly appear as a top five execution venue. Per definition, Danske Bank A/S will not act as a broker when executing client orders, and will consequently not appear among top five brokers.

The report covers all retail and professional client orders executed on an execution venue or transmitted to a broker in the following classes of financial instruments, which you can trade with us;

Equities - Shares & Depositary Receipts

2

Debt Instruments

10

Interest Rates Derivatives

16

Currency Derivatives

22

Structured Finance Instruments

28

Equity Derivatives

32

Securitized Derivatives

38

Commodities Derivatives and Emission Allowances Derivatives

44

Contracts for Difference

47

Exchange Traded Products (Exchange traded funds, exchange traded notes and exchange traded

commodities)

52

Page 1 of 55

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022

APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTE APRIL 2023

RTS 28 Summary Analysis - Equities - Shares & Depositary Receipts

  • Tick size liquidity bands 5 and 6 (from 2000 trades per day) - Highly liquid shares
  • Tick size liquidity bands 3 and 4 (from 80 to 1999 trades per day) - Medium liquid shares
  • Tick size liquidity band 1 and 2 (from 0 to 79 trades per day) - Less liquid shares

Explanation of the relative importancewe gave tothe execution factors of price, costs, speed, likelihood of execution or any other consideration including qualitativefactorswhen assessing the quality of execution;

When you place an order with us in shares & depositary receipts, and for our portfolio management services when we take decision to deal on your behalf, we may execute the order on an execution venue (including being an execution venue ourselves) or by sending the order to an externalbroker for execution.

When we assess the quality of execution for shares & depositary receipts, the main execution factors we consider are execution price and costs.

Secondary execution factors we take intoaccount when assessing the quality of execution are speed, likelihoodof execution, type & size of the order, and settlement.

In the assessment and selection of execution venues and brokers where we believe we can consistently obtain b est execution in shares & depositary receipts for our client, we consider qualitative factors such as market access, market share, liquidity, market knowledge & product specialization, market price transparency, order handling process, ratings and trading costs.

To ensure that we are consistently able todeliver best execution to our clients, we monitor on an ongoing basis the quality of execution obtained from the execution venues and brokers usedto execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts. Our monitoring consists both of trade by trade monitoring and overall trend monitoring of the performance of the execution factors.

For a detailed description of how we carry out client orders, application of execution factors and how we prioritise the factors, please refer to our Order ExecutionPolicy.

Description of any close links, conflicts of interests, and common ownerships with respect to any execution venues used to execute orders;

Danske Bank A/S does not have any close links, conflicts of interests, or common ownerships withrespect to any external execution venues or brokers used toexecute client orders in shares & depositary receipts.

Any dealing or relationship between units within Danske Bank A/S is conductedin accordance with Danske Bank A/S's Conflict of Interest Policy. For further information please see our Order Execution Policy including the Portfolio Management Addendum.

Description of any specific arrangements with any execution venues regarding payments made or received, discounts, rebates or non-monetary benefitsreceived;

Danske Bank A/S does not have any specific arrangements with any external execution venues or brokers used to execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts regarding payments made or received, discounts, rebates or non-monetary benefits received.

Any dealing or relationship between units within Danske Bank A/S is conductedin accordance with Danske Bank A/S's Conflict of Interest policy. For further information please see our Order Execution Po licyincluding the Portfolio Management Addendum.

Explanation of the factorsthat led toa change in the list of execution venueslisted in our execution policy, if such a change occurred;

Since publication of our previous RTS 28 Summary Analysis for 2021, we have made changes in the list of execution venues and brokers listed in our Order Execution Policy used for execution of shares & depositary receipts. The factors that led to a change in the list of execution venues and brokers correspond to the main execution factors and qualitative factors statedabove, which we use in the assessment and selection of execution venues and brokers.

Page 2 of 55

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022

APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTE APRIL 2023

Explanation of how our order execution differs according toclient categorisation, wherewe treat categories of clients differently and where it may affect our order execution arrangements;

In general, we treat categories of clients in scope of best execution equally in terms of order execution.

For retail clients, the best possible result will be determinedin terms of the total consideration. Total consideration means the price of the financial instrument together withthe costs relatedto execution, including all expenses incurred by the client that are directly related to the execution of the order.

For professional clients, the best possible result will usually be determined by price and cost, but may be dependent on other execution factors, such as size and type, specific to the order given.

For a detailed description of how we carry out client orders in shares & depositary receipts, please refer to our Order Execution Policy.

Explanation of whether we have given other criteria precedence over immediatepriceand cost when executing retail client orders and how these other criteria wereinstrumental in delivering the best possible result in terms of the total consideration tothe client;

For retail clients, the best possible result will always be determined in terms of the total consideration, being the price of the financial instrument together with the costs related to execution, including all expenses incurredby the client that are directly relatedto the execution of the order.

However, if you as a retail client provide us with instructions regarding an order or any aspect of an order, we will execute the order in accordance with such instructions to the extent reasonablypossible, which may prevent us from taking the steps to execute at the best prices and/or costs.

Explanation of how we have used any data or toolsrelating to the quality of execution, including any data published under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/575 of 8 June 2016 [RTS 27];

We monitor the quality of execution provided by the execution venues and brokers usedto execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts on a consistent basis, using automatic monitoring tools. In such monitoring we always strive to use external and independent market dataagainst which tocompare our execution quality, e.g. the use of order and quote data from third party venues and brokers toassess our execution prices.

Our monitoring also includes exception-based controls, with results reviewed by a specialist team together with front office staff.

For information on our best executionmonitoring, please refer to our Order Execution Policy.

Where applicable, an explanation of how we haveused output of a consolidated tape provider established under Article 65 of Directive 2014/65/EU;

Currently not applicable as no such data have yet been published in accordance with Article 65 of Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II Directive).

Summary of theanalysis and conclusions drawn from our monitoring of equities - shares & depositary receipts;

We believe that the analysis and conclusions drawn from our monitoring of the qualityof execution confirm that the execution venues and brokers usedto execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts meet our standards in delivering best execution to our clients on a consistent basis.

  1. list of our top five execution venues and brokers used toexecute retail and professional client orders can be found below together with detailed information on the volume and number of orders executed by each execution venue and broker. A list of all major execution venues and brokers used to execute client orders in shares & depositary receipts can be found on our website: https://danskebank.com/bestexecution

Page 3 of 55

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022

APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTEE APRIL 2023

Top five venues and brokers - Equities - Shares & Depositary Receipts

Top five venues

Table I - Retail clients

Class of Instrument

Tick size liquidity bands 5 and 6 (from 2000 trades per day)

Top five execution venues ranked in terms of trading

Proportion of volume

Proportion of orders

Percentage of passive

Percentage of

Percentage of directed

volumes (in descending order)

traded as a percentage

executed as a

orders1

aggressive orders2

orders3

of total in that class

percentage of total in

that class

XCSE - NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S

42.74%

30.10%

16.76%

11.04%

0.08%

DASI - DANSKE BANK A/S - SYSTEMATIC

14.58%

12.02%

0.00%

100.00%

0.00%

CCXE - CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES - EUROPEAN

14.24%

23.88%

20.64%

79.36%

0.00%

XHEL - NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD

8.16%

12.89%

16.12%

11.04%

0.00%

XSTO - NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB

8.02%

9.31%

32.62%

12.74%

0.24%

Table II - Professional clients

Class of Instrument

Tick size liquidity bands 5 and 6 (from 2000 trades per day)

Top five execution venues ranked in terms of trading

Proportion of volume

Proportion of orders

Percentage of passive

Percentage of

Percentage of directed

volumes (in descending order)

traded as a percentage

executed as a

orders

aggressive orders

orders

of total in that class

percentage of total in

that class

XCSE - NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S

39.20%

27.41%

84.05%

2.86%

0.00%

XSTO - NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB

27.55%

29.51%

63.66%

5.46%

2.84%

CCXE - CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES - EUROPEAN

19.02%

29.19%

76.13%

23.81%

0.00%

XHEL - NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD

6.40%

5.20%

64.73%

5.56%

1.01%

TQEX - TURQUOISE EUROPE

1.73%

3.72%

69.07%

30.91%

0.00%

  1. Orders entered into the order book that provided liquidity
  2. Orders entered into the order book that took liquidity - where Danske Bank A/S is the execution venue, all orders are defined as taking liquidity
  3. Orders where a specific execution venue was specified by the client prior to execution of the order

Page 4 of 55

BEST EXECUTION MONITORING SUMMARY ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD 2022

APPROVED BY DANSKE BANK A/S LC&I ALL RISK COMMITTEE APRIL 2023

Table I - Retail clients

Class of Instrument

Tick size liquidity bands 3 and 4 (from 80 to 1999 trades per day)

Top five execution venues ranked in terms of trading

Proportion of volume

Proportion of orders

Percentage of passive

Percentage of

Percentage of directed

volumes (in descending order)

traded as a percentage

executed as a

orders

aggressive orders

orders

of total in that class

percentage of total in

that class

XCSE - NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S

40.32%

31.87%

20.71%

10.60%

0.15%

XSTO - NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB

13.09%

16.06%

19.74%

15.12%

0.74%

CCXE - CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES - EUROPEAN

11.89%

20.62%

22.28%

77.72%

0.00%

XHEL - NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD

10.70%

10.78%

14.71%

13.82%

0.00%

XOSL - OSLO BORS ASA

9.97%

9.66%

48.09%

51.91%

0.07%

Table II - Professional clients

Class of Instrument

Tick size liquidity bands 3 and 4 (from 80 to 1999 trades per day)

Top five execution venues ranked in terms of trading

Proportion of volume

Proportion of orders

Percentage of passive

Percentage of

Percentage of directed

volumes (in descending order)

traded as a percentage

executed as a

orders

aggressive orders

orders

of total in that class

percentage of total in

that class

XSTO - NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB

39.49%

40.34%

64.68%

6.76%

5.72%

XCSE - NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S

37.18%

26.83%

79.50%

2.61%

0.00%

CCXE - CBOE EUROPE EQUITIES - EUROPEAN

12.77%

23.38%

79.41%

20.57%

0.00%

XOSL - OSLO BORS ASA

3.20%

0.64%

81.41%

17.99%

0.04%

XHEL - NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD

2.93%

3.16%

62.63%

4.77%

0.12%

Page 5 of 55

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
10:21aDanske Bank A/s : AS - RTS 28 Summary Analysis 2022
PU
08:21aGermany Issues EUR5.25 Billion in New February 2033 Green Bund -- Update
DJ
07:41aDanske Bank A/s : Major Execution Venues and Brokers - Danske Bank AS
PU
06:39aGermany Issues EUR5.25 Billion in New February 2033 Green Bund
DJ
04/24Climate activists spray protests on U.S. bank offices on eve of annual meetings
RE
04/24Germany Hires Banks for New 10-Year Green Bund Syndication
DJ
04/24Sterling steady against dollar, BOE policy in focus
RE
04/24United States V. Danske Bank : New Theory Of Liability For Violation Of US AML Standards
AQ
04/21Danske Bank : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce
Alphavalue
04/21DNV Supplements the Tender Offer Document Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50 490 M 7 466 M 7 466 M
Net income 2023 18 044 M 2 668 M 2 668 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,97x
Yield 2023 7,29%
Capitalization 126 B 18 635 M 18 635 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 21 022
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 148,10 DKK
Average target price 170,12 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S7.87%18 635
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer