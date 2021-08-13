Danske Bank A/S : Active Ownership Report H1 2021

Active Ownership Report: H1 2021 Danske Bank Asset Management
August 2021
Active Ownership Report
When customers entrust us with their assets and savings, it is our duty to serve their interests by providing investment solutions with the goal to deliver competitive and long-term performance. Our firm commitment to Responsible Investment is an integral part of this duty. It is about making better-informed investment decisions - addressing issues of risk, problems, and dilemmas, and influencing portfolio companies through active ownership to contribute to a positive outcome.
Active ownership - through direct dialogue, collaborative engagement and voting at the annual general meetings - is an important part of our ability to create long-term value to the companies we invest in and to our investors.
We believe it is more responsible to address material sustainability matters as investors rather than refraining from investing when issues of concern arise, leaving the problem to someone else to solve. Our investment teams are the change agents who can impact companies to manage risks and opportunities.
The aim of our Active Ownership Report covering three parts 'Engagements', 'Collaborative Engagements' and 'Voting' is to provide our customers and stakeholders with regular updates on our progress and results.
Engagements introduction
We believe that fund-manager-driven dialogue with companies is the most effective as the investment teams are the experts of their respective strategies and portfolios, and tasked with the buy/sell decision.
Our investment teams engage on a regular basis with companies on material sustainability matters to understand their risks and opportunities, and to support their growth and development.
We log and monitor company dialogue and progress to ensure a structured engagement process.
