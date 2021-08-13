Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Active Ownership Report H1 2021

08/13/2021 | 03:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Active Ownership Report: H1 2021 Danske Bank Asset Management

August 2021

Active Ownership Report

When customers entrust us with their assets and savings, it is our duty to serve their interests by providing investment solutions with the goal to deliver competitive and long-term performance. Our firm commitment to Responsible Investment is an integral part of this duty. It is about making better-informed investment decisions - addressing issues of risk, problems, and dilemmas, and influencing portfolio companies through active ownership to contribute to a positive outcome.

Active ownership - through direct dialogue, collaborative engagement and voting at the annual general meetings - is an important part of our ability to create long-term value to the companies we invest in and to our investors.

We believe it is more responsible to address material sustainability matters as investors rather than refraining from investing when issues of concern arise, leaving the problem to someone else to solve. Our investment teams are the change agents who can impact companies to manage risks and opportunities.

The aim of our Active Ownership Report covering three parts 'Engagements', 'Collaborative Engagements' and 'Voting' is to provide our customers and stakeholders with regular updates on our progress and results.

The three parts of the report

Part 1: Engagements

Part 2: Voting

Part 3: Collaborative Engagements

2

Where to get additional information

Responsible Investment Policy click here

Active Ownership Instruction click here

Investment Restrictions

click here

Voting Guidelines click here

Our Responsible Investment Journey click here

Investment Approach on Climate

click here

Proxy Voting Dashboard

click here

Principal Adverse Impact Statement click here

3

Active Ownership Report, Part 1 Engagements

This presentation is intended to be used as marketing material as defined by the European Directive 2014/65/EU dated 15 May 2014 (MiFID II) in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Engagements introduction

We believe that fund-manager-driven dialogue with companies is the most effective as the investment teams are the experts of their respective strategies and portfolios, and tasked with the buy/sell decision.

Our investment teams engage on a regular basis with companies on material sustainability matters to understand their risks and opportunities, and to support their growth and development.

We log and monitor company dialogue and progress to ensure a structured engagement process.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 07:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
03:51aDANSKE BANK A/S : Active Ownership Report H1 2021
PU
01:45aSIMCORP A/S : - New Share buyback program
AQ
08/12DANSKE BANK A/S : Proposed Changes To European Union AML/CFT Supervision Regime ..
AQ
08/11NTS : Sweetens Bid for Norway Royal Salmon in Mandatory Takeover
MT
08/10STOREBRAND : Names Managers for $615.4 Million Note Offering
MT
08/10DANSKE BANK A/S : Conflict of Interest Policy
PU
08/05Benchmark German yield falls further below ECB deposit rate
RE
08/04EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Extend Gains, Euro Falls After Services PMI Re..
DJ
08/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Earnings, Data
DJ
07/30DANSKE BANK A/S : EBA stress test 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 260 M 6 672 M 6 672 M
Net income 2021 11 091 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 96 823 M 15 278 M 15 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 21 926
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 113,50 DKK
Average target price 129,89 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S12.77%15 278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%481 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.06%353 005
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%242 804
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.48%208 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.31%200 649