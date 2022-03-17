Danske Bank A/S : - Articles of Association 17 March 2022

This is a translation of Danske Bank's Articles of Association from Danish to English. In the event of any discrepancies, the Danish version of the Articles of Association shall prevail. Articles of association Danske Bank A/S Name, activities, registered office and corporate language 1. The Bank's name is Danske Bank A/S. The registered office of Danske Bank is situated in the City of Copenhagen. 2. 2.1. Danske Bank conducts banking business of every nature, as well as other kinds of business permitted under Danish law. 3. The Danske Bank Group's corporate languages are Danish and English. In addition to Danish, also English, Norwegian and Swedish may be spoken at the general meeting. Notice and agenda, including full versions of proposals, and other material may be drafted in English. 3.3 Annual reports will be prepared and submitted in English. Share capital 4. The share capital of Danske Bank totals DKK 8,621,846,210. The share capital is fully paid up. Danske Bank shares are negotiable instruments. No special rights attach to any share. No shareholder is under an obligation to have his shares redeemed, either in full or in part. There are no restrictions on the negotiability of the 1

shares. 4.4. Shares are issued as registered shares. 5. Upon any new issue of shares for cash, existing shareholders will, as provided by the

Danish Companies Act, have pre-emption rights to subscribe for the new shares in proportion to their existing holdings, except in the case of issues of employee shares or issues offered by the Board of Directors without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders pursuant to article 6. below. By the majority laid down in paragraph two of article 14., the shareholders in general meeting may decide to waive the above pre-emption rights. 6. I. Authority with pre-emption rights The Board of Directors is authorised, until 1 March 2027, to raise Danske Bank's share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,720,000,000. The share capital increase may take place on one or more occasions against cash. According to article 5.1., Danske Bank's existing shareholders have pre-emption rights to subscribe for the new shares in proportion to their existing holdings. The Board of Directors is also authorised, until 1 March 2027, on one or more occasions to raise loans against bonds or other instruments of debt with access to convert them into shares (convertible loans), and the Board of Directors is authorised to make the related capital increase. Convertible loans may not exceed an amount resulting in a maximum capital increase, which may be effected under the authority to increase Danske Bank's share capital, see article 6.1. above, according to the conversion price fixed at the raising of such loans as laid down by the terms and conditions of the bonds or other instruments of debt. The exercise of this authority reduces, by a corresponding amount, the authority in article 6.1. to increase Danske Bank's share capital. When the Board of Directors decides to raise convertible loans, the authority to increase the share capital, see article 6.1. above, is considered utilised by an amount corresponding to the maximum conversion rights. The conversion period may run for longer than five years after the raising of the convertible loan. Danske Bank's shareholders are entitled to subscribe for convertible loans in proportion to their shareholdings. The decision of the Board of Directors to raise convertible loans must be recorded in the Articles of Association and the Board of Directors is authorised to amend the articles accordingly. 2

The new shares are negotiable instruments and are registered by name. The new shares must be fully paid up. Taking into account the time at which subscription for shares or exercise of conversion rights takes place, the Board of Directors determines the extent to which the new shares carry dividend for the year of subscription or for the year when the conversion rights are exercised. Otherwise, the new shares carry dividend as from the first accounting year following the year of subscription for shares or exercise of conversion rights. The shares are subject to the same provisions regarding pre-emption rights as those applying to existing shares and rank pari passu with existing shares with respect to rights, redemption and negotiability. The detailed terms and conditions governing the subscription for shares and the issue of convertible bonds or other instruments of debt are determined by the Board of Directors. Authority without pre-emption rights a) The Board of Directors is authorised, until 1 March 2027, to increase Danske Bank's share capital by up to nominally DKK 860,000,000 against payment in cash or as consideration in connection with Danske Bank's acquisition of an existing business. The Board of Directors is authorised, until 1 March 2027, to increase Danske Bank's share capital by up to nominally DKK 1,485,000,000 by conversion of convertible bonds or other debt instruments in accordance with article 6.6. Share capital increases in accordance with articles 6.5.a. and 6.5.b. may take place on one or more occasions. Danske Bank's shareholders are not entitled to subscribe for shares in proportion to their shareholdings. Consequently, the new shares must be offered at market price. 6.6. The Board of Directors is also authorised, until 1 March 2027, on one or more occasions to raise loans against bonds or other instruments of debt with access to convert them into shares (convertible loans) for a total of nominally DKK 1,485,000,000, subject to previous issues under articles 6.9., 6.10. and 6.11 below. The Board of Directors is authorised to make the related capital increase. Convertible loans may not exceed an amount resulting in a maximum capital increase, which may be effected under the authority to increase Danske Bank's share capital, see article 6.5.b. above, according to the conversion price fixed at the raising of such loans as laid down by the terms and conditions of the bonds or instruments of debt. The exercise of this authority reduces, by a corresponding amount, the authority in article 6.5.b. to increase Danske Bank's share capital. When the Board of Directors decides to raise convertible loans, the authority to 3

increase the share capital, see article 6.5.b. above, is considered utilised by an amount corresponding to the maximum conversion rights. The conversion period may run for longer than five years after the raising of the convertible loan. Danske Bank's shareholders are not entitled to subscribe for convertible loans in proportion to their shareholdings. The decision of the Board of Directors to raise convertible loans must be recorded in the Articles of Association and the Board of Directors is authorised to amend the articles accordingly. The new shares are negotiable instruments and are registered by name. The new shares must be fully paid up. Taking into account the time at which subscription for shares or exercise of conversion rights takes place, the Board of Directors determines the extent to which the new shares carry dividend for the year of subscription or for the year when the conversion rights are exercised. Otherwise, the new shares carry dividend as from the first accounting year following the year of subscription for shares or exercise of conversion rights. The shares are subject to the same provisions regarding pre-emption rights as those applying to existing shares and rank pari passu with existing shares with respect to rights, redemption and negotiability. The detailed terms and conditions governing the subscription for shares and the issue of convertible bonds or other instruments of debt are determined by the Board of Directors. On 19 March 2017, the Board of Directors decided to exercise the authorisation in Article 6.6, without pre-emptive rights for Danske Bank's shareholders, to raise loans against notes (in Danish "Kapitalbeviser") for a total amount of USD 750,000,000 (corresponding to DKK 5,193,000,000 calculated on the basis of the national bank of Denmark's (Nationalbanken) exchange rate on the day of the Board of Directors' resolution) with access to convert them into shares. The notes are issued pursuant to section 12 of the Danish Executive Order no. 295 of 27 March 2014 on Calculation of Risk Exposures, Own Funds and Solvency Need. The terms and conditions set out in appendix 1 to these Articles of Association apply to the issued notes (Terms and Conditions for the Notes). The maximum capital increase, which can be made on the basis of the issued notes in accordance with this Article 6.9 amounts to nominally DKK 312,891,120. If the issued notes are converted into shares, the price shall be calculated on the basis of the actual price of Danske Bank's shares at the time of the conversion, though the price may not be lower than a fixed minimum price. The specific terms and conditions, also with regards to any conversion, are set out in appendix 1. Article 6.7 above will also apply to any new shares issued as a consequence of a conversion of notes issued in accordance with this Article 6.9. 4