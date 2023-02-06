Danske Bank A/S : Board of directors competency profile

The Danske Bank Group's Board of Directors is composed on the principle of each member being considered fit and proper, and with the aim of ensuring that the Board has adequate: collective knowledge; professional competencies and skills; and experience to ensure that the Board makes appropriate decisions regarding the Bank's business model, willingness to take on risk, strategy, markets and activities for the benefit of its stakeholders, its customers, employees and the societies in which the Bank operates. The composition of the Board reflects the general requirements of Danish law, including the specific legislative requirements for financial institutions, EU regulations and applicable corporate governance recommendations, inter alia, the Danish recommendations on corporate governance and EBA guidelines. The purpose of Board's assessment is to ensure that the Board is competent, relevant, professional and active. The assessment is made with regard to the significant role that Danske Bank has as a systemicallyimportant financial institution. The assessment considers; the Board members' role and duties in light of their position and the required capabilities;

the Board members' knowledge and skills attained througheducation, training and practice; the Board members' level and profile of education; the Board members' practical and professional experience gained in previous positions; and the knowledge and skills acquired and demonstrated by the professional conduct of the Board members. Further, the assessment includes analysis of practical experience and knowledge and skills from previous occupations considering nature, scale and complexity of the business and function. In its nomination process, the Board ensures that it maintains the competencies and experiences that are requiredin order for it to carry out the management duties and responsibilities it is charged with, including sufficient time to perform its duties. The Board also considers the sizeof the Board to fulfil the objectives of constructivedebate and effective decision-making. The Board shall be able to make decisions considering the business model, risk appetite, strategy and markets in which the Bank operates. The Board strives to maintain the necessary diversity in regard to, e.g., age, gender, nationality, experience and educational and professional backgroundin accordance with Danske Bank's