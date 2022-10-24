Danske Bank A/S : Carol Sergeant - English CV
Carol Sergeant
ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING
Born
7 August 1952
Nationality
Dual UK/Irish citizenship
Gender
Female
Joined the Board
18 March 2013, independent
Most recently re- elected
2022
Term expiration
2023
Committees
Risk Committee (chairman)
Conduct & Compliance Committee (member)
Competencies
Senior management and board experience in the public, private and charity sectors
Broad and in-depth knowledge of financial services business, credit and risk management and regulatory issues in the UK and Europe
Significant change management experience
Former employment
2011-2021
Financial services non-executive director, and special adviser to Bank
CEOs, Chairmen and Government
2004-2011
Chief Risk Officer, Lloyds Banking Group
1998-2003
Managing Director, Risk and Regulatory Processes, and Board member
UK Financial Services Authority
1974-1998
Bank of England (financial markets, monetary policy, and regulation - last
position Head of Department, Major UK Banks Supervision)
Formal training
1979
MBA, Bayes Business School, England
1974
Modern Languages, Newnham College, Cambridge University, England
Directorships and other offices
Private-sector directorships
Belmont Green Finance Limited (senior member of the board of directors and chairman of the risk committee)
PCF Group plc and PCF Bank Limited (member of the board of directors and chairman of the risk committee in both companies)
Threadneedle Solutions Ltd (company director)
Entities which do not pursue predominantly commercial objectives
Bayes Business School, UK (member of the advisory board and chair of the Global Women's Leadership Council)
Lloyds Register Foundation (trustee and member of the audit and investment committee)
