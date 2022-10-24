Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:25 2022-10-24 am EDT
100.55 DKK   +0.05%
05:00aDanske Bank A/s : S&P Published_TU_Realkredit Danmark CC S_Oct 2022
PU
05:00aDanske Bank A/s : Carol Sergeant - English CV
PU
04:40aDanske Bank A/s : Fitch Realkredit Danmark Rating Report 17.10.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S : Carol Sergeant - English CV

10/24/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carol Sergeant

ELECTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING

Born

7 August 1952

Nationality

Dual UK/Irish citizenship

Gender

Female

Joined the Board

18 March 2013, independent

Most recently re- elected

2022

Term expiration

2023

Committees

Risk Committee (chairman)

Conduct & Compliance Committee (member)

Competencies

Senior management and board experience in the public, private and charity sectors

Broad and in-depth knowledge of financial services business, credit and risk management and regulatory issues in the UK and Europe

Significant change management experience

Former employment

2011-2021

Financial services non-executive director, and special adviser to Bank

CEOs, Chairmen and Government

2004-2011

Chief Risk Officer, Lloyds Banking Group

1998-2003

Managing Director, Risk and Regulatory Processes, and Board member

UK Financial Services Authority

1974-1998

Bank of England (financial markets, monetary policy, and regulation - last

position Head of Department, Major UK Banks Supervision)

Formal training

1979

MBA, Bayes Business School, England

1974

Modern Languages, Newnham College, Cambridge University, England

Directorships and other offices

Private-sector directorships

Belmont Green Finance Limited (senior member of the board of directors and chairman of the risk committee)

PCF Group plc and PCF Bank Limited (member of the board of directors and chairman of the risk committee in both companies)

Threadneedle Solutions Ltd (company director)

Entities which do not pursue predominantly commercial objectives

Bayes Business School, UK (member of the advisory board and chair of the Global Women's Leadership Council)

Lloyds Register Foundation (trustee and member of the audit and investment committee)

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
05:00aDanske Bank A/s : S&P Published_TU_Realkredit Danmark CC S_Oct 2022
PU
05:00aDanske Bank A/s : Carol Sergeant - English CV
PU
04:40aDanske Bank A/s : Fitch Realkredit Danmark Rating Report 17.10.2022
PU
03:00aFTSE 100 Seen Edging Higher; Politics Remains in Focus
DJ
10/21Danske Bank's MobilePay Merger with Vipps Gets Approvals for Q4 Deal Closing
MT
10/21Merger of MobilePay and Vipps approved by all relevant authorities
GL
10/18Dignitana announces directed share issue of approximately SEK 25 million
AQ
10/18European Midday Briefing: Stocks Gain Again But Same Market Thr..
DJ
10/18EM currencies rise on improved global sentiment, softer dollar
RE
10/18OutThink raises $10 million to track human errors behind data breaches
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 055 M 5 279 M 5 279 M
Net income 2022 9 604 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 85 559 M 11 276 M 11 276 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 21 663
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 100,50 DKK
Average target price 127,12 DKK
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-11.02%11 276
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776